The Voice All Stars 2021: Jenifer reveals herself pregnant and threatens to leave the show, Florent Pagny wins everything

Saturday 2 October 2021 in The Voice All Stars, the cross-battles were launched. For the second time in the history of the game, this crucial rule has made a comeback. The concept: in turn, each coach had to choose one of his talents so that he would face the title of his choice that of another coach. It is the public present on the set who then designated the winner of each battle and thus definitively eliminated the loser from the adventure, with the risk that a coach will find himself without any Talent. The selected candidates have an appointment for the semi-final live on October 16.

ANNE SILA FACING ECCO

Florent Pagny pitted Anna Sila against Ecco from Mika’s team. Anne Sila launched the first with the title Writing’s on the wall by Sam Smith, showing great mastery and bluffing his coach who hastened to applaud him standing at the end of his performance. “She is a virtuoso“, he commented. Nothing is decided yet when Ecco in his turn steps on the stage to interpret It must have been love by Roxette. A smooth recovery for the young 19-year-old candidate. The public voted to keep Anne Sila at 73.7%. She qualified for the semi-final and Ecco was eliminated.

AL.HY FACING FLO MALLEY

Jenifer who was who was still pregnant with her third child during the filming wanted thatAl.Hy confronts Flo (Florent Pagny team). Al.Hy opened the ball with Life on Mars by David Bowie. As usual, she managed to move Jenifer, who struggled to hold back her tears. Flo Malley succeeded him by singing Alter ego by Jean-Louis Aubert, dedicated to his father who lost his wife. A very touching performance with a lot of technique that finally convinced his coach of his talent. Besides, he invited him on tour with him. The public voted to keep Flo Malley at 54.4%. He has qualified for the semi-final. Al.Hy is eliminated.

A result that greatly upset Jenifer. The latter even slipped that she no longer wanted to continue the adventure. “I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue“, she blurted out very moved to Mika. After which, when Nikos Aliagas gave her the floor, it was somewhat annoyed and without being able to contain her emotions that she declared:”I’m a little confused. I adore you Flo, I absolutely shouldn’t react like that but I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed. There, it does not amuse meJenifer ultimately stayed despite Al.Hy’s very painful departure.

OLYMPE FACING DOMINIQUE MAGLOIRE

Zazie trusted Olympe who performed on piano The bird and the child by Marie Myriam. He faced Dominique Magloire (Florent Pagny team) who sang before saying goodbye by Jeane Manson whose introduction was a capella. Technique, two rather incredible organs, a similar register … it was difficult to separate them. The public voted to keep Dominique Magloire at 58.5%. She qualified for the semi-final. Olympe is eliminated.





TERENCE JAMES FACING ANTONY TRICE

It was then Mika who had the hand for a new cross-battle. He challenged Jenifer with Terence James and Jenifer chose Antony Trice to face him. A 100% male battle therefore with two talents from the same season, the 9. One sings in French, it is Terence who has opted for a title of Jean-Jacques Goldman, Not you, and the other sings in English, Antony with Before you go by Lewis Capaldi. The public voted to keep Terence James at 52.4%. He has qualified for the semi-final. Antony Trice is eliminated.

CASSIDY FACING MANON

Patrick Fiori sends Cassidy to compete with Manon in Florent Pagny’s team. They are two finalists of The Voice Kids. Cassidy took over A natural woman Aretha Franklin. Manon noted with Not without you by Lara Fabian. Voice, intensity, emotion, there was in the two young women. The public voted to keep Manon at 56.5%. She qualified for the semi-final. Cassidy is eliminated.



HALF WORLD FACING NEO

Zazie challenged Mika with Demi Mondaine who faced the group Neo (Xam Hurricane, finalist of season 7 in 2018, Michael Bucquet from season 9 in 2020 and Mathis, the only one to have never participated in The Voice). Rock was at the rendezvous for this new battle. Demi Mondaine delivered his version of Bang bang by Nancy Sinatra. Neo opted for Dream on from Aerosmith. The public voted to keep Demi Mondaine at 67%. She qualified for the semi-final. Neo is eliminated.

OGEE FACING VICTORIA

Jenifer’s turn to take control and measure up to Mika. The singer sent Ogee into the arena, which faced Victoria. Ogee got started on Proud Mary of Tina Turner, as for Victoria, she tried her luck on As usual by Claude François. The public voted to keep Victoria at 55.4%. She qualified for the semi-final. Ogee is eliminated.

ANTOINE FACING YOANN

Patrick Fiori concluded this first phase of the cross-battles by trusting Antoine. The young man who has transformed over the years has faced Yoann from Zazie’s team. Antoine, with his crazy personality, took over Machistador of Mr. Dance, energy, character … the candidate hit the mark. Yoann had the heavy task of passing right after with Carmen from Stromae. The public voted to keep Antoine at 59.5%. He qualified for the semi-final. Yoann is eliminated.



Summary of the teams:

Jenifer’s team : Amalya, Charlie, Leelou

Zazie’s team : Gjon’s Tears, Demi Mondaine, Louise, Will

Mika’s team : Paul, Victoria, Anthony Touma, Terence James

Florent Pagny’s team : Anne Sila, MB14, Manon, Dominique Magloire, Ana Ka, Anahy

Patrick Fiori’s team : Flo Malley, Emmy Liyana, Louis, Atef, Antoine