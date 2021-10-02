there will be a “Gladiator 2”

Is Gladiator deserves a sequel? Its original director thinks so.

What sequel for this classic?

Despite a very uneven filmography, Ridley scott has many great films to his credit. Of Thelma and Louise To Blade runner Passing by Alien, American Gangster or Alone on Mars, the director may not have released a more popular film than Gladiator. Released in 2000, he pocketed five Oscars and $ 460 million at the global box office. 21 years later, Ridley Scott is far from having given up on filming a sequel to his peplum: for the media Empire, he confirmed he was working on Gladiator 2 : ” I am already writing [le prochain] Gladiator. […] When I’m done with Napoleon, Gladiator will be next. “





This year, no less than two Ridley Scott films will hit theaters. The last duel starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver will be available on October 15th and House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Al Pacino will be released at the end of November. His future film on Napoleon Bonaparte entitled Kitbag will be broadcast in 2023 on Apple TV + with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. Suffice to say that with such a busy schedule, Gladiator 2 is not about to arrive.