These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for applications and mobile games for iOS and Android that normally pay a fee but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you read this article, some apps may have become chargeable again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it’s more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn’t specify how long the discount is valid for.

Little advice: find an interesting application, but you can’t really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way the app will be part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss an ephemeral promo.





Temporarily free Android applications on the Google Play Store

Android productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Prometheus News Feeds (€ 2.99) : Here is a very simple yet enjoyable newsreader. You can bookmark news, but also highlight passages of text or take notes;

Here is a very simple yet enjoyable newsreader. You can bookmark news, but also highlight passages of text or take notes; Classic eReader (€ 2.99) : This reader for books in Epub format is also simple and intuitive;

This reader for books in Epub format is also simple and intuitive; No Ads 2020 Gallery (€ 0.59 / expires on 03/10): Each smartphone is already equipped with a gallery application. However, this app comes with a few extra features like the ability to create password protected albums.

Temporarily free Android games on the Google Play Store

Mental Hospital III (€ 0.59) : Where should a first-person horror game take place? But of course, in an old abandoned mental hospital. The game is rated 4.2 stars;

Where should a first-person horror game take place? But of course, in an old abandoned mental hospital. The game is rated 4.2 stars; Sudoku (ad-free) ( € 2.09 / expires 03/10 ): Finally another free Sudoku in the list. It was about time, wasn’t it?

Finally another free Sudoku in the list. It was about time, wasn’t it? MonsterNumbers Full Version ( € 2.29 ): Here we have a math game rated 4.4 stars, which is aimed at particularly young children;

Here we have a math game rated 4.4 stars, which is aimed at particularly young children; Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight (€ 0.99 / expires on 03/10): Another stickman, this time in the form of an RPG and PvP hybrid. The game can be played offline;

Another stickman, this time in the form of an RPG and PvP hybrid. The game can be played offline; [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight ( € 8.99 ): Slow-motion RPGs, one of those kinds of games that I never really understood. But hey, you will save 9 euros, so I recommend it;

Slow-motion RPGs, one of those kinds of games that I never really understood. But hey, you will save 9 euros, so I recommend it; Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes (€ 0.59) : An action packed RPG that lets you take your hero into battle offline.

An action packed RPG that lets you take your hero into battle offline. Space Shooter Premium (€ 0.59) : Boat set in traditional arcade style. Survive waves of enemies and upgrade your boat and weapons;

Boat set in traditional arcade style. Survive waves of enemies and upgrade your boat and weapons; Empire Warriors TD Premium (€ 0.99 / expires on 03/10): Premium version of an F2P tower defense game, start the game with an extra hero as well as extra coins and items.

Temporarily free iOS applications on the Apple App Store

IOS productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free from the Apple App Store

Safety Photo + Video Pro (€ 4.49) : We have already offered this tool to you here several times. It is an application that ensures that your private photos on your iPhone remain really private by protecting them with passwords for example;

We have already offered this tool to you here several times. It is an application that ensures that your private photos on your iPhone remain really private by protecting them with passwords for example; Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ( € 3.49 ): Turn your iPhone into a wireless USB stick with which you can manage your files. The application integrates PDF reader, image viewer, text editor, voice recorder and much more;

Turn your iPhone into a wireless USB stick with which you can manage your files. The application integrates PDF reader, image viewer, text editor, voice recorder and much more; thankful (€ 2.29) : What are you grateful for? Realizing this more often can make life a lot easier. And that’s exactly what this app does every day;

What are you grateful for? Realizing this more often can make life a lot easier. And that’s exactly what this app does every day; Sheiko – Workout Routines (€ 13.99) : Yes, you normally have to pay 14 euros if you want to build muscle and train using this app;

Yes, you normally have to pay 14 euros if you want to build muscle and train using this app; Universal Remote (€ 10.99) : This application transforms your smartphone into a universal remote control with which you can control your television, your decoders and receivers, but also the devices of your connected home, such as the thermostat or your lights;

This application transforms your smartphone into a universal remote control with which you can control your television, your decoders and receivers, but also the devices of your connected home, such as the thermostat or your lights; Syndromi (€ 3.49) : A third-party YouTube client that allows you to watch videos in full screen and in “picture in picture” mode.

A third-party YouTube client that allows you to watch videos in full screen and in “picture in picture” mode. Tube Browser – Ad Blocker (€ 4.49) : The author of this app promises to block all advertisements displayed on YouTube by playing the content in a proprietary interface;

The author of this app promises to block all advertisements displayed on YouTube by playing the content in a proprietary interface; Nippon Cam (€ 1.09) : This application brings a reference to Japan in its name, but it is not by chance or by marketing: according to its creator, the application applies filters which give a Japanese look to your photos;

This application brings a reference to Japan in its name, but it is not by chance or by marketing: according to its creator, the application applies filters which give a Japanese look to your photos; Vocabulary.com (€ 3.49) : A mixture of dictionary and game, learn new words of the English language;

A mixture of dictionary and game, learn new words of the English language; Emoji Camera ( € 1.09 ): I think we have already recommended this photo app to you, which enhances your photos with emojis and matching filters;

I think we have already recommended this photo app to you, which enhances your photos with emojis and matching filters; Photo widget ( € 1.09 ): This app allows you to place as many photo galleries as you want as a widget on your screen.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

iPingpong 3D (€ 1.09) : Fancy a game of table tennis? This app allows it, although I don’t think it is the best implementation of the sport;

Fancy a game of table tennis? This app allows it, although I don’t think it is the best implementation of the sport; Dirt Bike Rider Stunts Race 3d (€ 8.99) : Motorcycle game that lets you do all the stunts on your motorcycle that you would rather not do in real life;

Motorcycle game that lets you do all the stunts on your motorcycle that you would rather not do in real life; Puzzles & ELF ™: Epic War OF UGC (€ 1.09) : I don’t understand this casual game. It is well rated (4.6 stars) but the reviews are in the opposite direction. That’s why I recommend that you install it to make up your own mind;

I don’t understand this casual game. It is well rated (4.6 stars) but the reviews are in the opposite direction. That’s why I recommend that you install it to make up your own mind; Bike Life! (€ 1.09) : In this game you are on your bike. Move around the streets as skillfully as possible and try not to hit cars or pedestrians;

In this game you are on your bike. Move around the streets as skillfully as possible and try not to hit cars or pedestrians; Match Attack! (€ 3.49) : A simple matching game, which is ranked 90th among board games in the AppStore.

A simple matching game, which is ranked 90th among board games in the AppStore. Astrå (



€ 1.09

): Face 32 stages as Hemera and fight the darkness in this game with charming graphics and intuitive gameplay;

Face 32 stages as Hemera and fight the darkness in this game with charming graphics and intuitive gameplay; Bomb (€ 1.09) : With a black look and gameplay inspired by the classic Missile Command (dating from before the birth of the majority of the target audience), Bomb challenges you to protect a city using guided missiles against relentless bombardment;

With a black look and gameplay inspired by the classic Missile Command (dating from before the birth of the majority of the target audience), Bomb challenges you to protect a city using guided missiles against relentless bombardment; Card Crawl ( € 5.49 ): This card game is a solitaire style dungeon game. 180 reviews and 4.8 stars on the App Store.

): This card game is a solitaire style dungeon game. 180 reviews and 4.8 stars on the App Store. Card thief ( € 3.49 ): We remain in the theme of cards with this game of “hidden cards”;

): We remain in the theme of cards with this game of “hidden cards”; Maze Machina ( € 2.29 ): In this turn-based puzzle game, you play as the hero who must fight his way through an ever-changing mechanical maze;

): In this turn-based puzzle game, you play as the hero who must fight his way through an ever-changing mechanical maze; Mage Chess ( € 1.09 ): A new twist on traditional chess, with alternate layouts, calls and special rules;

): A new twist on traditional chess, with alternate layouts, calls and special rules; ReFactory: Factory simulator ( € 4.49 ): Take care of an alien planet by developing technologies and building factories.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found more interesting promo apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your tips in the comments.