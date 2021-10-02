This 2021 Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV is falling sharply in price

If you are looking for a latest generation Neo QLED Mini-LED TV, here is a promotion on this Samsung 4K 120 FPS with VRR and 55 inch HDMI 2.1 model at a reduced price.

A 4K Neo QLED Mini-LED HDMI 2.1 TV at a reduced price

In the TV industry, LG and Samsung are leaders. For the latter, the Neo QLED 2021 range is available with rather very attractive promotions.

Buy the Smasung Neo QLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV for € 1190 at Son-Vidéo

With a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 100Hz, this Neo QLED from Samsung is part of this new 2021 range! It has all the characteristics expected of console users. In addition, this Smart TV is equipped with the brand new Mini-LEDs technology. The latter includes a system of much more late LED backlighting. Better management of the LEDs therefore allows a more precise and realistic display of colors, while maintaining very satisfactory brightness. This is possible through the use of tens of thousands of LEDs on the back of the panel. The brightness and high contrast coupled with HDR technology allows you to give more immersive and authentic images! It will also stand out in terms of watching films, anime and series, as with next-gen consoles!

The Samsung QN85A: the Smart TV PS5 ready in detail

Its slab benefits from the latest innovative technologies on the market. It measures 138 cm diagonally (55 inches) and deploys a 4K resolution and goes up to 120 FPS.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be able to flourish with high definition resolution while maintaining impeccable image fluidity. In fact, with the FreeSync VRR, the Samsung Smart TV is able to offer a gaming experience without tearing, stuttering or image blurring.. And this is notably possible thanks to the HDMI 2.1 ports offering this possibility!

Smart TV requires, it offers a host of features made possible thanks to its processor and its installed software. You will be able to add all the streaming platforms you want!

Frequently asked questions about TVs Which TV offers the best brightness? In terms of “light peak” (which corresponds to the maximum brightness of a screen), Samsung’s Neo-QLED TVs are breaking records, thanks to the use of mini-LED technology. This backlighting is very complete and makes it possible in particular to highlight HDR content. The OLED is also behind on this point, but makes up for it with its unbeatable contrast ratio.

What is VRR? VRR stands for “Variable Refresh Rate”, or “variable refresh rate”. It is a technique which consists in adapting the refresh rate of the screen according to the number of images per second broadcast. A very popular function in video games, which avoids the effects of “tearing” or “tearing of the image” when the game is for example faster than the refresh rate of the screen. A TV is VRR compatible when it is marked “Freesync” or G-Sync ”. What is input lag for video games? The input lag designates the time difference between the moment when a signal is sent to the TV and the moment when the result is displayed on the screen. Concrete example: press the jump button in a platform game and see the jump take place on the screen in a few milliseconds. This is very important data, especially if you play at a high level in competitive and / or fast games. Today, most modern TVs offer a low input lag, and some models also have a “game” mode, which improves it a little more. Can we play in 4K at 120 FPS on a 100 Hz TV? This confusion stems from the display standards used in the television industry, the analog PAL and NTSC formats. The PAL format has frequencies that are multiples of 25 Hz, such as 50 Hz or even 100 Hz. While NTSC has frequencies that are multiples of 30 Hz, such as 60 Hz or even 120 Hz. For this reason, the same television set may be listed in Europe with a 100 Hz panel, while in the US it will be listed with a 120 Hz frequency. So yes, on modern TVs you can play at 60 FPS on a 50 Hz TV and at 120 FPS on a 100 Hz TV.