this announcement in the middle of an interview that will not please Iris Mittenaere!

Karine Ferri is overwhelmed with projects. Since the eleventh season of “Dance with the stars”, the host is alone in charge of the After, broadcast live just after the prime! “A super pleasant exercise”, as Karine Ferri confides to our colleagues at “Télé Loisirs”, and which brings back good memories to her since she too was a candidate for DALS in season 7! “I know what it feels like, even when you get a 4 from Chris Marques!” She laughs. Soon, she will be reuniting with “The Voice Kids” crew for a brand new season. And that’s not all, Karine Ferri is also at the controls of “Criminal Chronicles” on TFX. “It avoids routine! The channel knew that I am passionate about various facts. But there will inevitably be other programs and opportunities that may arise in the future,” assures the pretty brunette.

With such a busy schedule, it is not always easy to spend as much time as she would like with her two children, Claudia and Maël, born from her marriage to footballer Yoann Gourcuff. Especially since her small family lives in Brittany and Karine Ferri works in Paris. “My husband is very attached to his Brittany! I have absolutely no regrets about raising my children near the sea, far from a big city, in a setting very close to nature that I like a lot too”, explains the one that was revealed thanks to the Bachelor.





During her interview with “Télé Loisirs”, Karine Ferri reveals her desire to engage in comedy! “We are in discussion with the channel on fiction projects. Playing comedy has always been one of my desires,” reveals the host. A confidence that should not please Iris Mittenaere.

The former beauty queen recently told the “Parisian” to feel “under-exploited” by TF1. The one who joined the front page in 2018 to co-host “Ninja Warrior” added: “It’s frustrating. I’m loyal to TF1, but I feel a little under-exploited, especially since I had recently proposals from other chains. I would like to try other things “. And to continue: “They know my desires. There were tracks on TFX that did not materialize. I can not harass them either. And there, with the Covid, it will be even more complicated. Fortunately, I have other activities than TF1. Otherwise, I would have only one week of work per year “.

Writing

Also to see: The huge ball of TF1 and Karine Ferri on Alzheimer’s disease live from “Dance with the stars” …