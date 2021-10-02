this astronomical sum that she would spend to ensure the defense of Prince Andrew

“Never complain, never explain” is a maxim that Queen Elizabeth II has followed to the letter since the beginning of her reign. Impossible not to evoke his reaction to the death of Lady Diana, which had caused the scolding of the British. A real iron fist in a velvet glove, His Majesty never lets his emotions shine through. Not even when her husband Prince Philip died. While all the members of the British royal family had paid homage to the Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch remained very silent behind the walls of her Windsor Castle. However, no one had been able to miss her sadness when she had taken her place in St George’s Chapel, alone facing the coffin of her late husband. Don’t count on Queen Elizabeth II to comment on the Megxit, either. Another subject on which one should not expect a reaction from the queen? The Epstein case, in which his son Prince Andrew is accused.





For several years, a certain Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of having had sex with her when she was a minor. Facts which would have occurred on the private island of Jeffrey Epstein, with the help of Ghislaine Maxwell and the presence of many other personalities. And on August 9, the case took a different turn. Virginia Giuffre has decided to file a complaint against the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the American courts. A real cat game (…)

