This BBC presenter’s stunt will cost the channel dearly

MEDIA – “I have to say I find it amazing that anyone thought this exercise was a good idea ”. When judging the case between Jeremy Stansfield and the BBC channel this Friday, October 1, the judge asked herself exactly the question everyone is asking: “Why?”

Why did this former BBC presenter have the idea to replace a mannequin to perform a crash test with a lamppost, causing him serious injuries? And why did his employer let him do it?

This ubiquitous scene took place in 2013, during a recording of the scientific program “Bang Goes Theory”. The presenter had then taken his place on a kart propelled at full speed against a pole, for the purposes of filming, as you can see again in our video at the top of the article. The collisions were made forward and backward twice each.

Spine and brain damage

The shock was so violent that he allegedly caused damage to the host’s spine and brain, crippling him for the rest of his career. He also explained that he suffered from dizziness and psychological problems since this accident.





“The combined effect” of the physical injuries and his psychological reaction to the crash test resulted in a significant impairment and limited his enjoyment of life, ”said the judge, insisting that the injuries had the effect of“ derailing (s) a successful career in television ”.

The presenter was awarded £ 1.6million (nearly two million euros) in damages. A much lower sum than what he initially claimed (4 million pounds sterling).

The High Court insisted that the responsibilities were shared, noting that the presenter should not have agreed to take part in this test. “You would think that a person of his intelligence and his scientific training could have appreciated the risk”, explained the judge.

For its part, the BBC defended itself, arguing that it had actively sought advice and had been warned of the danger. The channel took note of the court decision. “We are constantly reviewing the security measures on the set and we have made adjustments following the incident in 2013,” said a spokesperson for the media.

