this embarrassing shot of Anthony Colette unveiled by Lucie Lucas during training

Dancing with the stars is not easy. Especially this 11th season! In this new edition, the level of the candidates is indeed very very high and there is no question for the pairs to be unemployed during the rehearsals. The eliminations of Lââm and Lola Dubini during the first two programs are still in everyone’s mind and the celebrities are working hard to impress the four jurors of the program: Chris Marques, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Denitsa Ikonomova and François Alu. This Friday, October 1 for the third Dancing with the Stars bonus, all the duets have therefore decided to work harder. This is the case of Lucie Lucas and her partner, Anthony Colette.





The actress from the series Clem and the dancer, who also plays the character of Hadrian in Tomorrow belongs to us, will try to amaze the jurors as well as the viewers with a waltz on the title Mais je t’aime by Camille Lellouche. A choreography that promises to be impressive. But before shining on the floor of the TF1 show, the duo must train constantly until D-Day. Not easy for the young man of 26 years to make his comrade a professional waltz in a few days . And if Lucie Lucas is more motivated than ever to take up this challenge, Anthony Colette can sometimes crack. Repeating the same movements over and over and correcting any missteps is exhausting!

On the story of her Instagram account, Lucie Lucas even provided proof to her (…)

