This match between a Bugatti Veyron and a Bugatti Chiron turned into humiliation

The fight of legends! 16 years ago, the Bugatti Veyron made its appearance. An unusual model that revolutionized the automotive world. At the time, its 987 horsepower had stuck the planet, but since then Bugatti has raised the bar again.

11 years later, in 2016, the Franco-German manufacturer unveils the Chiron. A racing car that pushes all the limits thanks, in particular, to its W16 engine capable of developing 1,479 horsepower, just that.

Today, these two automobile monsters meet to confront each other and unsurprisingly, the student has passed the master.

The American youtuber The Stradman takes us in his Bugatti Veyron. The latter makes us experience the race from the inside and it is very impressive.

Almost humiliated on this take-off runway, the Veyron must admit defeat. In view of the performances displayed by the two supercars, there is nothing to be ashamed of losing to a Bugatti Chiron, it can happen to anyone …



