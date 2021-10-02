This Redmi Note 10 5G + Mi Smart Band 5 smartphone pack drops to 149 €

Superb offer to grab on the side of Darty for people looking for a cheap 5G smartphone. The brand offers a pack including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G plus a Mi Smart Band 5 connected bracelet. All at an unbeatable price!

Do not delay too much if you want to take advantage of this good Darty plan which allows you to equip yourself with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone with a Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 connected bracelet at a very good price. While it usually costs € 219 to buy it, its price drops to only € 149 thanks to a immediate 34% discount. At this price, stocks are likely to run out at lightning speed. First come, first served!

We find on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G a 6.5-inch DotDisplay screen with Full HD + definition 1080p and adaptive refresh rate up to 90 Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone embeds the MediaTek SoC Dimensity 700 engraved in 7nm, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

For the photo, it relies on three sensors. The 48 MP wide-angle main camera is supported by a 2 MP macro lens dedicated to very close-ups as well as a 2 MP depth sensor, which is used in particular for portrait mode. For selfies, the front camera is 8 MP. Finally, the smartphone incorporates a 5000 mAh high capacity battery and turns under Android 11.

Read also : our full review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G