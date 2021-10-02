this surprise appearance that will spill a lot of ink!

What a surprise ! On the evening of September 30, 2021, Pascal Obispo went to court for a very specific reason. According to our colleagues from the newspaper “Sud-Ouest”, the singer took on the role of president of the Bordeaux Court of Appeal. “For a laugh and for an hour only”, specify our colleagues. Obviously, Pascal Obispo did not judge real cases.

He was invited by the Bordeaux Bar Conference on the occasion of the “Plaidoirie 2021”. An event during which three young Bordeaux lawyers faced off against Pascal Obispo. According to “Southwest”, the candidates gave their all, delivering “crazy pleadings, declaimed with great fervor, and sometimes hitting below the belt,” said “Southwest”. The candidates even made use of a stripping humor which pleased Pascal Obispo, “well installed in his chair, in the middle of the black dresses”. One thing is certain: all the blows were allowed between the candidates who did not fail to carry the judge of the day, calling him “Michel Berger of the poor” or “Poulidor of the French song”. One of the candidates even dared to sing to convince Pascal Obispo, “to the delight of his audience”!





Pascal Obispo was not chosen at random to take on this role for a day. The theme was: “Should we fall for her?”. An obvious reference to one of her greatest hits, “Tombé pour elle”.

Judging candidates is an exercise that Pascal Obispo knows well, he who was part of the jury of “The Voice” (TF1) and “The Artist” (France 2). And obviously, this experience pleased the singer a lot who declared, once the event ended: “It is the first time that I saw something positive in a court”. If going to court is usually not a piece of fun, Pascal Obispo seems to have enjoyed his evening at the courthouse in Bordeaux.

