Thomas Pesquet is about to take control of the ISS

Thomas Pesquet will become the first French astronaut to take command of the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, a position he will hold until the end of his orbit mission in November.

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, who arrived on board the station in April, will take over from the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide (JAXA) during a (symbolic) key handover ceremony for the space vehicle, broadcast in live on the NASA channel Monday night.

Thomas Pesquet, 43, will be responsible for the six other crew members (three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese) currently staying in the ISS. Being a captain, “it’s like in a boat, there is only one master on board after God”, commented the Frenchman during a press conference in March, before starting his mission in orbit, “Alpha », The second of his career.





A crucial role in an astronaut crew

These tasks have nothing to do with flying an airplane because the Space Station flies 400 km above Earth autonomously, and orientation maneuvers are performed from the ground, explained to the AFP Franck De Winne, head of the ESA European Astronaut Center in Cologne (Germany). The captain of the space vehicle “starts the day by entering into a conference with the flight directors on the ground to talk about the planning of the day, for 15 minutes”, says this Belgian astronaut, the first European to hold this position in 2009.

“It is on the ground that the work of the astronauts is distributed, but it is up to the captain to make sure that the whole team can carry out the assigned tasks well, that everyone is functioning to the best of their ability, in a good atmosphere, ”he explains.

And if things go wrong, the commander has full authority to make decisions in an emergency, without waiting for instructions from the ground. In the event of fire, depressurization or detection of a toxic atmosphere, it is up to him to make sure that the crew’s lives are saved as a priority. Two spaceships are permanently attached to the ISS, and can be used by astronauts to get to safety in case of danger.