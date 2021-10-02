Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel, lovers at Valentino

The couple made a notable appearance during the Italian house’s new parade on Friday in Paris.

First official release for many months for the couple formed by Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel. Friday, October 1, 2021, the 24-year-old model and the 54-year-old actor appeared chic and in love on the streets of Paris on their way to the new ready-to-wear fashion show of the Italian house Valentino for its spring-summer 2022 collection.

Accomplices, the parents of the little Amazonia (2 and a half years old) were greeted with umbrellas in the rain, crossing a crowd of people gathered for the occasion. After posing together outside, the lovebirds slipped inside, taking their place in the front row of the show alongside their friend, actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.





High bun and platform pumps

Tina Kunakey looked lovely in a purple dress embellished with feathers. Her hair was pulled up in a high bun and she wore red platform pumps. Vincent Cassel wore a black suit, a white shirt and a navy blue sweater, wearing orange sneakers.

This isn’t the first Fashion Week event Tina Kunakey attended this week. On Tuesday, she went to the Decorative Arts Museum to discover the Thierry Mugler “Couturissime” exhibition.

Read also : Carla Bruni, Tina Kunakey and Irina Shayk on their 31 for Thierry Mugler