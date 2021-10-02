Top 14 – 5th day: Castres dominates Toulon (27-16) and starts again

the essential

After their frustrating defeat last week in Paris, the Tarnais got back on track, this Saturday evening, October 2, dominating the Var at home.

The beautiful evening of Castres Olympique, whose players did not seem in any way disturbed by the results of the last two meetings: a draw at home against Bordeaux-Bègles, and a defeat last week in Paris against Stade Français.





This Saturday, October 2, at the Pierre-Fabre stadium, the Tarnais dominated without trembling the players of Toulon, beaten 27-16. The CO players scored three tries: the first two were the work of Wilfrid Hounkpatin in the 13th and 42nd minutes. The player thus offers himself a double, a rather rare performance for a pillar. The Castres then benefited from a penalty try in the 71st.

The Var, for their part, scored a try by Aymeric Luc in the 63rd minute, left against after a poor transmission from Tarn during an offensive phase.

During this meeting, the Var were sanctioned with no less than 4 yellow cards for indiscipline.

Thanks to this success, the Castres are back to 4th place in the standings (14 points), tied with the Brivistes 3rd, and 1 point ahead of the Palois 4th.