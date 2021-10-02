Top 14 – USAP: against Pau, a starting XV very similar to the one aligned against Toulon

The USAP staff unveiled the composition of the team that receives Pau this Saturday, October 2, 2021 (kick-off at 3 p.m.) on behalf of the 5th day of Top 14.

In the starting XV of the USAP this week, only two changes are to be noted compared to that of last week against Toulon (victory 12-9).

At the hooker position, Lucas Velarte gives way to Mike Tadjer. Hugh Roach will be the replacement in this post. Lucas Velarte is finally in the larger group.

At the hinge, Martín Landajo is preferred to Sadek Deghmache (who joins the bench) in the scrum. The last time the Argentinian international was placed from the start, he was associated with Matteo Rodor (in Lyon, defeated 47-3). This time around, the opener by his side is Tristan Tedder.





The composition of the USAP: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. George Tilsley, 13. Mathieu Acebes (c), 12. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 11. Alivereti Duguivalu, 10. Tristan Tedder (o), 9. Martín Landajo (m) – 7. Matthieu Ugena, 8 Damien Chouly, 6. Piula Fa’asalele – 5. Shahn Eru, 4. Tristan Labouteley – 3. Arthur Joly, 2. Mike Tadjer, 1. Giorgi Tetrashvili.

Replacements: 16. Hugh Roach, 17. Sacha Lotrian, 18. Tevita Cavubati, 19. Genesis Mamea Lemalu, 20. Alan Brazo, 21. Sadek Deghmache, 22. Lucas Dubois, 23. Siua Halanukonuka.

The extended group: 24. Lucas Velarte, 25. Conor Carey, 26. Lucas Bachelier, 27. Matteo Rodor.