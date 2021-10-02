Tour d’Emilie: Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) wins ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

Insatiable Pimoz Roglic. The Slovenian from Jumbo-Visma won his second Tour d’Emilie on Saturday, after his victory in 2019, beating the Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) at the end of the 195-kilometer race. The three-time winner of the Tour of Spain, who succeeds Russian Aleksandr Vlasov (winner in 2020), was the strongest in the group of five riders who fought for victory in the fifth and final ascent of this 2.1 kilometer hill (average slope of 10%), on the heights of Bologna.

Almeida, who benefited from the work of his Belgian teammate Remco Evenepoel (5th), tried to resist until the end but had to surrender a stone's throw from the line. Canadian Michael Woods (Israel SN) finished third and Briton Adam Yates (Ineos) fourth.

From the first passage on the coast of San Luca, entry point on the final 9 km circuit that the peloton has covered four times, Roglic was at the forefront, settling in a first group at the top of the sides of Evenepoel. Both remained in a leading group which, over the laps, was soon reduced to six men and then five for the final ascent. The double winner of the Tour de France Tadej Pogacar (UAE), another favorite of the day, has never managed to participate in the battle.

