Twelfth Saturday of mobilization of anti-health pass in France

Between 40,000 and 60,000 people are expected in the processions, across France, including 5,000 to 10,000 demonstrators in Paris.

The anti-health pass will meet again on Saturday, October 2 across France to protest against the health pass imposed by the government to counter the epidemic of covid-19. Twelfth act of a mobilization in decline for several weeks, between 40,000 and 60,000 people are expected in processions, across France, including 5,000 to 10,000 demonstrators in Paris, according to police sources. 60,000 people demonstrated last week.

In the capital, five processions are due to set off, including that of the Patriots by Florian Philippot at 2 p.m. from Place Salvador Allende to Place Fontenoy. That of the “yellow vests” will leave at 1.30 pm from the Place d’Italie in the direction of the Esplanade Henri de France.





Since Thursday, the health pass has been extended to adolescents. Minors aged at least 12 years and two months must have a health pass to take the train, go to the cinema or to the swimming pool and must present a health pass. Unlike unvaccinated adults, minors will all be able to continue to systematically benefit from free PCR tests after October 15.

The executive wants “to keep” the possibility of using the health pass “Until summer” 2022, said Gabriel Attal this week. A bill to extend the health pass beyond November 15 must be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers. This text also provides for tougher sanctions in the event of fraud in the health pass.

Become mandatory since July 21 in places accommodating more than 50 people, the health pass was then extended to hospitals except emergencies, bars and restaurants, large shopping centers by prefectural decision and on August 30 to 1.8 million of employees in contact with the public.

