Two months before Christmas, butchers shortage worries UK

A tradition among traditions in the UK, Christmas might taste less glitzy this year. Family meal requires, the slaughterhouses hire 10 to 15% more staff each year for the end of year celebrations. However, in 2021, the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) expects 15% fewer butchers.

Britain is indeed facing historic labor shortages since the entry into force of Brexit, which limits the passage of Europeans across the Channel. The Covid-19 pandemic, and its travel restrictions, is not for nothing either: a number of European workers have decided to return to their country because they cannot work. Result: there is a lack of truck drivers for deliveries, employees on poultry farms or butchers in slaughterhouses.