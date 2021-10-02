Two months before Christmas, butchers shortage worries UK

A tradition among traditions in the UK, Christmas might taste less glitzy this year. Family meal requires, the slaughterhouses hire 10 to 15% more staff each year for the end of year celebrations. However, in 2021, the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) expects 15% fewer butchers.
Britain is indeed facing historic labor shortages since the entry into force of Brexit, which limits the passage of Europeans across the Channel. The Covid-19 pandemic, and its travel restrictions, is not for nothing either: a number of European workers have decided to return to their country because they cannot work. Result: there is a lack of truck drivers for deliveries, employees on poultry farms or butchers in slaughterhouses.
Nick Allen, a spokesperson for BMPA explained in the Friday edition of the daily The Times that this lack of manpower had forced the sector to focus on supplying supermarkets with staple cuts of meat, and not the popular holiday products in Britain. “We really should have been producing Christmas food from June or July, but that hasn’t been the case so far.”, he detailed, warning “that there will be shortages of festive foods, like bacon rolled sausages”.
Empty shelves on Christmas Eve are not the profession’s only fear. Failure to be sent to processing factories, which are overcrowded due to a lack of butchers, entire herds may have to be slaughtered. For some breeders, excess pigs lead to a considerable increase in feed and housing costs. Cases of slaughter have already been identified by the British press in recent days.