two Xiaomi 5G models at 699 euros, which one to choose?

The Free Mobile store currently offers two Xiaomi 5G smartphones at 699 euros. Which one comes out as the best choice?

With the shock of smartphones, Univers Freebox offers you a comparison of smartphones sold at equivalent prices via the Free Mobile store. This is to help you choose according to your expectations.

Today, we oppose the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11i, both launched in 2021 and displayed at 699 euros at Free. Note also that they are available in cash or via the Free Flex offer.





The screen: Xiaomi 11T Pro



AMOLED panel for beautiful colors and deep blacks, 6.67-inch diagonal, Full HD + definition and 120 Hz refresh rate, the two smartphones play in the same court. However, we can note the Gorilla Glass Victus protection, more recent and more robust, from which the Xiaomi 11T Pro benefits.

Our ranking:

Xiaomi 11T Pro (AMOLED, 6.67 inch, FHD +, 120 Hz and center punch) Xiaomi Mi 11i (AMOLED, 6.67 inch, FHD +, 120 Hz and center punch)

Performances: tied

Same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform and same amount of RAM for both smartphones, it’s a draw for the performance part.

Our ranking:

Xiaomi 11T Pro (2.84 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8 GB RAM) Xiaomi Mi 11i (2.84 GHz octa-core processor from Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8 GB RAM)

The photo: tied



Both smartphones have a 108 Megapixel main photo sensor with additional 8 and 5 Megapixel photo sensors for ultra wide-angle and macro photography. The Xiaomi Mi 11i offers a little more for selfies, but nothing crazy either.

Our ranking:

Xiaomi 11T Pro (108/8/5 Megapixel rear, 16 Megapixel front) Xiaomi Mi 11i (108/8/5 Megapixel rear, 20 Megapixel front)

Autonomy and charging: Xiaomi 11T Pro



The Xiaomi 11T Pro is more eye-catching with its larger capacity battery, but especially with its 120 Watts wired charging and its promise of a full tank in just 17 minutes (compared to 52 minutes for the Xiaomi Mi 11i). The charger to take advantage of it is also provided in the box.

Our ranking:

Xiaomi 11T Pro (5000 mAh battery and 120 Watts wired charging) Xiaomi Mi 11i (4,520 mAh battery and 33 Watts charge)

The choice of Freebox Universe: the Xiaomi 11T Pro



If the two smartphones come together in several aspects, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has its ultra fast charging as serious advantages. It also benefits from a larger capacity battery, a more robust protective glass for its screen and a dual speaker with Harman Kardon.