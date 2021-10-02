UN Security Council fails to agree on joint statement on North Korea

The United Nations (UN) Security Council has failed to speak with one voice on Pyongyang. An emergency meeting has been called, Friday 1er October, after a hypersonic missile fired from North Korea.

“France wanted a press statement but Russia and China said now was not the time, that there was a need for time to analyze the situation”, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on condition of anonymity, a diplomat from a member country of the Council.

The meeting, of just over an hour and behind closed doors, had been requested by the United States – a rare initiative since 2017 -, France and the United Kingdom. Its aim was to examine the missile fire earlier this week by Pyongyang, billed as “Hypersonic” by the North Koreans. Since then, North Korea has announced that it has successfully tested an anti-aircraft missile on Thursday. “Recently developed”.

In its draft text, Paris wanted to affirm ” preoccupation “ of the Council vis-à-vis North Korean activities and “Call for the full application of sanctions”, said a diplomatic source. The majority of the Council, including the United States, supported the draft declaration “But Russia and China have indicated that it is not relevant at this stage”, according to the same source.





In 2017, at the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council adopted heavy economic sanctions against North Korea after a nuclear test and missile tests. Since the administration of Joe Biden took office, it has returned to France, a little isolated, to take the front line to demand a closed meeting of the Security Council when Pyongyang carried out a missile test.

“Legitimate” weapons tests, according to Pyongyang

North Korea has long used weapons testing to raise tensions, in a carefully considered process.

On September 27, shortly after the firing of the missile presented as hypersonic by North Korea, the North Korean ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, had affirmed in front of the Annual General Assembly of the United Nations, that his country had a “Legitimate right” to test weapons and ” to reinforce [ses] defense capabilities “.

But for the head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken, on the contrary, North Korea favors “Instability and insecurity”.

With its latest actions, Pyongyang seeks to bulge its torso and “Exist on the international scene”, analyzes researcher Ahn Chan-il, a former North Korean defector.

Kim Jong-un “Test the temperature with Washington” and his ” limits “ in terms of provocations, agrees with AFP, Soo Kim, of the American think tank RAND Corporation. “Maybe he wants to see how far he can go until the Biden administration starts to falter. “