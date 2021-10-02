Unemployment benefit: a new method of calculation is in force

The rules for calculating the daily reference wage used to determine the amount of unemployment benefit have been modified. The period taken into account is now 24 months instead of 12, a calculation that takes into account periods of inactivity between contracts.

The unemployment insurance reform entered into force on Friday, October 1, 2021. The decree was published in the Official Journal of September 30. The period taken into account to calculate the Assistance to Return to Employment (ARE) allowance for job seekers is now 24 months instead of 12, and the calculation takes into account periods of inactivity between contracts.

The stated objective of the government is to fight against “permittence”, ie the alternation between periods worked and not worked.

The new calculation of the daily reference salary now takes into account the gross salaries received between the start of the first contract and the end of the last contract over a reference period of 24 months (36 months if you are 53 years old or beyond). The total amount of this remuneration is then divided by the number of calendar days, worked and not worked, during this reference period. The days not worked taken into account are however capped (at 75% of the number of days worked), in order to limit the consequences of the new methods of calculating the allowance for employees whose previous periods of activity were particularly divided. In addition, the theoretical period during which an employee can receive rights is extended from 11 months on average to 14 months.

(Department of legal and administrative information of the government)

“It is still possible to combine the remuneration from a professional activity with unemployment benefit” specifies the government. In addition, if you were already unemployed before October 1, 2021, “nothing changes for you”.

You will continue to receive the same allowance until your current entitlements are exhausted or until you find a job. If you were the subject of a dismissal procedure initiated before October 1, the old rules will apply. (The government)

Since July 1, 2021, “a measure of degression of the allowance” applies to recipients affected by a certain level of allowance (€ 85.18 per day) after a period of 8 months of compensation (243 days) instead of the 6 months (182 days) initially provided for at the time of first entry into force on November 1, 2019.