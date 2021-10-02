United States exceeds 700,000 dead from Covid-19

The United States is officially by far the country with the heaviest coronavirus death toll, ahead of Brazil and India.

More than 700,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count on Friday October 1, the equivalent of the population of the capital Washington. This gloomy course is a reminder that hundreds of Americans still die from the coronavirus every day, despite the vaccination campaign.

The United States is officially by far the country with the heaviest coronavirus death toll, according to data communicated by authorities around the world, ahead of Brazil and India. A stone’s throw from the White House, hundreds of thousands of little white flags pay homage to these mowed lives.





Unvaccinated people are still vulnerable to the disease. They are still numerous in the United States: the vaccination campaign launched with great speed by the American authorities in December – and which had reached a peak in April, with sometimes more than four million injections per day – has slowed down sharply. Just over 64% of the U.S. population, or 215 million people, have received at least one dose of one of three vaccines licensed in the country, according to health officials.

Despite a slower start in their vaccination campaigns, several European countries have now largely overtaken the United States. Wearing a mask and vaccination remain political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas or Florida, even wanted to introduce bans on compulsory mask wearing in their states, invoking the protection of sacrosanct individual freedoms. Conversely, the Democratic state of California on Friday announced plans to make vaccination compulsory for all eligible students, a move unprecedented in the country.