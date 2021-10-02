More

    United States. Tik Tok star Gabriel Salazar, 19, dead after police chase

    NewsWorld


    One of the stars of TikTok, the young Gabriel Salazar, 19, died last Sunday in a traffic accident in Texas.

    Authorities say the young influencer, better known as “gabenotbabe”, died after a police chase near San Antonio.

    While driving at high speed on the highway, the young man lost control of his vehicle, a Chevrolet Camaro, which pulled out of the road before hitting trees below and igniting.

    This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers.

    Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents .

    Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.


    You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.
    Manage my choices


    The three accompanying passengers, Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23 and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, also lost their lives in the accident.

    Gabriel Salazar had started his TikTok adventure when he created his account in 2019. He made short playback videos on rap songs. To date, it has more than two million subscribers.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNetflix: his phone number appears in the Squid Game series, he receives thousands of calls per day
    Next articleVerify your account! more than 6,000 Coinbase users victims of a phishing attack

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC