United States. Tik Tok star Gabriel Salazar, 19, dead after police chase

One of the stars of TikTok, the young Gabriel Salazar, 19, died last Sunday in a traffic accident in Texas.
Authorities say the young influencer, better known as “gabenotbabe”, died after a police chase near San Antonio.
While driving at high speed on the highway, the young man lost control of his vehicle, a Chevrolet Camaro, which pulled out of the road before hitting trees below and igniting.
The three accompanying passengers, Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23 and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, also lost their lives in the accident.
Gabriel Salazar had started his TikTok adventure when he created his account in 2019. He made short playback videos on rap songs. To date, it has more than two million subscribers.