United States. Tik Tok star Gabriel Salazar, 19, dead after police chase

One of the stars of TikTok, the young Gabriel Salazar, 19, died last Sunday in a traffic accident in Texas.

Authorities say the young influencer, better known as “gabenotbabe”, died after a police chase near San Antonio.

While driving at high speed on the highway, the young man lost control of his vehicle, a Chevrolet Camaro, which pulled out of the road before hitting trees below and igniting.