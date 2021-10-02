Update TGS 2021: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, release date and new characters in a crazy trailer, a second demo available

the Tokyo Game Show 2021 in full swing and Square Enix there is a busy program starting this Friday with a Square Enix Presents TGS 2021. So we found there Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which was announced during theE3 2021 and of which a whole lot of details had been given subsequently. So what’s up ?

We were not disappointed with the broadcast ofa trailer rich in gameplay in new and changing environments of the castle that we were able to explore in the demo, all with still violent clashes. This preview is also an opportunity to unveil several characters, including the fourth member of the team, Neon, but also a pirate and the one who is undoubtedly the king of Cornelia. The scenario becomes a little clearer, although the presence of technological installations during the passage with Tiamat raises a few questions.

“Before the darkness, four Warriors of Light will arise. “ Jack and his comrades must overcome various trials in order to restore the crystal shine to Cornelia, a kingdom invaded by darkness. When the sparkle of the crystals is restored, will the world know peace or will it be plunged into a new form of darkness …? The result may be completely different … Discover a sinister fantasy world and let yourself be drawn into action-packed, thrilling battles!

In conclusion, it is a sacred plot twist which is offered to us, Garland in armor carrying a corpse over his shoulder as we hear the main character giving his name for the very first time: Jack Garland ! Perhaps we should have kept the surprise, but there is something to be intrigued. Without a doubt, a sacred temporal delirium is still at work.

Finally, we learn that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is expected on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (EGS) March 18, 2022. Any pre-order will give access to the game 72 hours in advance to items (weapons Brave Heart and Rebellion, and Celestial shield), as well as an original PS4 theme. In addition to the standard boxed game (on consoles) and download, an edition Deluxe digital costing € 99.99 containing a artbook, a mini OST, the Season Pass with the additional missions “Trial of Bahamut, King of Dragons”, “Gilgamesh, the Wanderer of Dimensions” and “DIFFERENT FUTURE” (yes …) and other bonuses will be marketed in various online stores. If you prefer to wait before cracking, it will be possible to upgrade your standard edition on Playstation when the game is released. A free upgrade from the game PS4 to PS5 will also be offered, as well as the Smart Delivery on Xbox.

A second demo which will have multiplayer features just launched this Friday on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, again available in limited time until October 11 at 4:59 p.m.. Once again, a survey will be accessible.

This is an extended version of the first trial version of the game, released in June. There, players can explore an additional level of the game, the Illusory Coast, alongside a new comrade, discover new playstyles by fighting with several new classes, and face a range of new enemies. They can also try the game’s multiplayer mode there for the first time.



Dengeki has for his part shared a video of gameplay about ten minutes taking place in this wooded area seen in the trailer and that some players will be able to discover shortly.

New visuals are to be admired on the following page. In passing, you will notice the presence of the superb logo for the 35 years of Final fantasy. If you like the license, Final Fantasy VII Remake is sold on Amazon from 38 €.

Update : a video showing the changes made to the game since the first demo has been uploaded following the special program broadcast as part of the TGS 2021, especially on the lighting side.

