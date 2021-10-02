US borders reopen boost transatlantic flight bookings

Since the announcement of the reopening of US borders to European travelers as of November 1, airlines have recorded a strong rebound in bookings, especially for the holiday season.

The United States reopens its doors to vaccinated travelers. After twenty months of border closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the White House announced on September 20 that foreigners will once again be able to set foot on American soil as of November 1. Provided, however, that they are able to present proof of vaccination as well as a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours before departure.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement delighted tourists who had been planning for months to travel to the other side of the Atlantic. The travel search engine Liligo has seen its searches for flight prices to the United States tripled on its platform since September 20. And even by four for New York City, very popular with Europeans.

“Before the health crisis, the city of New York was widely acclaimed by French travelers, throughout the year, but also with the approach of the Christmas holidays. this destination, finally accessible, and this is excellent news because it heralds a very encouraging start to the recovery.Between business and leisure travel, the resumption of transatlantic travel should provide the long-awaited boost to the travel sector “, explains Guillaume Rostand, spokesperson for Liligo.

“Significant increase” in reservations at Air France

The explosion in flight searches is logically reflected in a strong rebound in reservations. This reassures airlines and in particular the Air France-KLM group, which derives 40% of its long-haul revenues from connections with the North Atlantic (New York is Air France’s first international stopover).

“Since the announcement of the lifting of travel restrictions to the United States, we have observed a significant increase in bookings, especially for the holiday season. (…) We were impatiently awaiting this reopening”, said congratulates the tricolor company.

Air France had already welcomed with relief the announcement of the reopening of Canadian borders on September 7: “The reopening of these two countries is very good news”, continues on the side of the national company which will serve eleven destinations this winter. in the United States from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with up to 100 flights per week, or even more “if demand warrants”.





“Sales jumped 156%”

At Lufthansa, the observation is the same: “There is a very strong demand for flights to the United States for the month of December. New bookings last week for the end of the year were as high as they were. were in 2019 for the same period “, indicates the German company which has already announced the reinforcement of its flights to New York with additional connections. From November, Lufthansa and the group’s subsidiaries (Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss) will serve 17 cities in the United States.

For its part, La Compagnie, which stands out for its 100% business class cabins, has indicated that it will resume its daily flights between Paris-Orly and New York in November. And it too has seen its reservations explode in recent days: “Since the announcement of the reopening (of the American borders, editor’s note), sales in France have jumped to + 156% cumulatively over the week of September 20 to 26 compared to to that of September 13 to 19 “, details the French company. In addition, “75% of sales are made on flights in 2021 so it is very positive for the resumption of activity in the short term”.

French bee, another French company, refers to reservations up “by almost 200%” mainly over the months of November and December, even if “reservations for next spring are also resuming”.

“The resumption of reservations started immediately after the announcement of the reopening of the borders. The French are obviously impatient to be able to travel to the USA. This is excellent news for our strategic development towards the United States with the destination New York and which allows us to finally resume service to San Francisco from the beginning of November 2021 “, explains Sophie Hocquez, commercial director of French bee.

If the airlines are smiling again, this is also the case for travelers who benefit from more attractive price offers than before the health crisis. The average price of the Paris-New York ticket between November and December is currently 384 euros against 462 euros for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 17%, reports Liligo.