USB Type-C 2.1: update on the new specifications of the universal connector

These new cables will obviously be compatible with devices operating according to the USB4 standard. They will also be able to deliver a maximum power of 240 W, which could be interesting for computers. gaming or other devices that consume quite a lot of energy.

A year ago, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) consortium published the technical characteristics of the USB4 standard. On the menu, a speed capable of reaching 40 Gb / s, management of 16K video streams, compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 (optional) and backward compatibility with current Type-C cables – which currently work on the USB standard Type-C 2.0. A year later, USB-IF unveils a new iteration of the standard that governs USB-C cables: USB Type-C 2.1.

New signage has also been designed to make it easier to read the technical characteristics of Type-C 2.1 cables and USB4 compatible devices. As shown by the example given by the USB-IF, the whole is quite clear: the mention of USB, a mention concerning the maximum speed for data exchanges (40 Gb / s in the example) and a last on the maximum power that can transit (240 W in the example). The chargers for their part earn a certification logo which affixes the maximum tenable power.

If these new logos bring clarity, we can still regret that cable manufacturers can offer everything and nothing. Thus, a cable could very well support the transfer at 40 Gb / s, but be limited to a maximum power of 60 W, or support the load at 240 W, but be limited to transfers of 20 Gb / s. There are thus four possible combinations. Wouldn’t it have been better to limit the standard to a single cable supporting both the maximum speed and power? This would have simplified the cable offering and avoided bad buying from an audience that is not always up to date with all these intricacies.