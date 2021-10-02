Vaccine against Covid-19: the 3rd doses are advancing slowly … should we be worried?

the essential

People over 65 may receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Just over a quarter of those affected have taken the plunge to date. Should we be worried about their protection against the virus?

Fragile people and those over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since September 1. 1,111,698 people have already received a third dose, as of September 29, according to Public Health France. “We are about 1 million French” who received a third dose for “between three and four million French called”, said Olivier Véran Wednesday September 29 on France Inter.

“This is not enough. The sooner we take this third dose, the faster we will get out of this pandemic.” The Minister of Health invites those concerned to “go get vaccinated without delay”. Same concern for Jean Castex, questioned by the readers of the group The Dispatch, Thursday: the Prime Minister urged eligible people to get vaccinated.

In total, taking into account the delays since the second dose, eighteen million people are concerned.

So there is no rush for the third dose yet. Is it the back-to-school fault? Feeling like you’re protected with two doses? To the decline in the circulation of the virus? Bernard Champanet, the manager of the Albi vaccine park, is keen to put things into perspective. “People come regularly to be vaccinated all week for the third dose. I find that there is a demand little by little since the start of the school year.”





Why a third dose?

If this third dose is necessary, it is because of the decrease in effectiveness of the vaccines over time. Lower efficiency which would be worrying in the event of an epidemic resumption. Patients could be exposed to severe forms of the disease and again saturate hospitals. Objective of the third dose: to maintain a good level of protection of the immune system. “There is a risk for people who have been fully vaccinated that the immune defenses will decrease,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attal. To convince the French, a communication campaign has started on the radio and will soon be available on television.

In the United States, the first feedback from patients is positive. “The booster doses are currently well tolerated,” said Tuesday, September 28 Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC (Centers for the control and prevention of diseases American). Of 20,000 people observed, 79% reported pain at the injection site and 74% reported a “systemic” reaction such as fatigue.

A messenger mRNA vaccine

As with the first two injections, the administration of this third dose can be done at a vaccination center, at your doctor or at the nearest pharmacy. It should take place six months after the second dose of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca or four weeks after the single Janssen injection. This third dose is only done with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. City doctors can inject the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since October 1.

This third dose can take place on the same day as the flu vaccine, as advised by the High Authority for Health. The seasonal flu campaign will begin on October 23.