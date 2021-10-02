vaccine to become mandatory for all students in California

This measure, of unprecedented magnitude, will not come into force until next year, depending on the age groups for which the US drug agency will have fully validated the vaccine.

All California students eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will need to be vaccinated if they wish to physically attend class, whether they are schooled in the public or private system, the state governor announced.

This decision is unprecedented on such a scale in the United States, a country which on Friday 1 October crossed the threshold of 700,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a world record. The vaccination obligation, which will ultimately affect more than six million students in California, will not however be immediate. It won’t come into effect until next year, depending on the age groups for which the US drug agency, the FDA, has fully validated the vaccine.

Authorization is full and complete for individuals over 16 years of age, but vaccine is at this stage only authorized for children aged 12 to 15 under a pandemic emergency procedure . Younger children do not yet have access. “We will start implementing this request for the next semester, either January 1 or July 12022, Governor Gavin Newsom said in the announcement, made from a school in San Francisco.

“Our schools already require vaccines against measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work“, He wrote on Twitter at the same time, adding that”the Covid-19 vaccine will be added to the list“. “It’s just one more vaccine”, Insisted the governor, specifying that in California, the most populous state of the country, 84% of eligible inhabitants have already received at least one dose.

Governor Gavin Newsom stands among students at James Denman Elementary School in San Francisco, Friday, October 1, 2021. JUSTIN SULLIVAN / AFP

Teachers too

Without the vaccine, it will not be possible to physically attend a school. Unvaccinated students will have the opportunity to take courses via the internet, enroll in specific programs set up by certain districts or be home schooled.

This vaccination obligation will also apply to all teachers and staff as soon as it comes into effect for students, provides the California directive. These employees are already required to be vaccinated or to undergo a weekly screening test, but the directive will remove the latter option.

The Los Angeles school district, the second largest in the United States, had already announced a similar measure in early September. It leaves its 220,000 eligible students until the end of the year to be fully vaccinated. This obligation had received the support of teachers’ unions and many parents, but met with fierce opposition from a minority who contested the validity of vaccination, despite scientific evidence of its effectiveness against the forms. serious cases of Covid-19.

The wearing of masks and vaccination have indeed become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas or Florida, even wanted to introduce bans on compulsory mask wearing in their states, invoking the protection of sacrosanct individual freedoms.

“Schools are actually more frequently closed in states that have not rigorously followed a science-based, data-driven approach to containing the diseaseGavin Newsom retorted.

