Vaimalama Chaves in tears during his performance, internet users very touched

During his choreography during the third premium of Dance with the stars, this Friday, October 1, Vaïmalama Chaves was upset. The former Miss France could not hold back her tears.
The level is very high in this new season of Dance with the stars. The candidates give everything to seduce the jury composed of jean paul Gaultier, Denitsa Ikonomova, Francois Alu and the famous Chris Marques, but also the public who can turn everything upside down. This was again the case during the third premium of this season 11, broadcast this Friday, October 1. Very invested during its service, Vaimalama Chaves was very touched by the music she was going to dance to. And while she was finishing her performance with Christian Millette, the young woman burst into tears.
Vaimalama Chaves bursts into tears
Already, during rehearsals, the former Miss France was very sensitive when she knew she would dance on Body by Yseult. “I’m going to cry“Says the one who was assaulted last weekend while listening to this song about the fight that women lead to criticism on their bodies.”When I went to college, I was the little curler with braces and severe acne. In the beginning, I didn’t really have a look at my body, it’s just that it was the others“She explains during rehearsals. Touched by her story, Christian Millette tries to find out more.”There is no room for the weak. This sentence brings me back to the inappropriate comments I may have received while growing up. ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you won’t go far’. When we think about you that’s it, well, it hurts“, she confides to her partner. So, when Vaimalama Chaves finishes his performance during the bonus, the tears keep falling:”These are all the traumas that I have experienced as a woman and that I am not alone to experience. Thanks to Christian, I was able to free myself from all this.“
Internet users are moved
On Twitter, Internet users were touched by the tears of Vaimalama Chaves. “I find Vaimalama very touching, beneath her air of a woman who assumes herself and without a tongue-in-cheek, she hides wounds, and a lack of confidence.“,”A touching and sincere service. It’s much better. Bravo Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette“,”Vaimalama moved me. She was sweet, sincere and touching on this dance. Last week it was really bad but there she managed to make me cry. Well done to her“,”Vaimalama is really touching, maybe not the dance of the century but sometimes the emotion takes over and is worth more“,”Olala but Vaimalama bichette not crying, it’s crying evening or what“, we could read.