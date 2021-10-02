Vaimalama Chaves in tears in Dancing with the stars: the painful reasons for his cracking

For his second performance in Dance with the stars, Vaimalama Chaves chose the title Body d’Yseult. A song that completely upset the former Miss France because it directly echoes her injuries and traumas from the past. During rehearsals, the one who prefaced the book Orgasms and prejudices explained why this title stirred so many emotions in her.

Unable to help but burst into tears as soon as the first notes of the music begin to sound, she explained to her dancer: “When I went to college, I was the little curler with the big glasses and the consequent acne and at the beginning I didn’t really have any eyes on my body, it’s just that it was the others. (…) There is no place for the weak, this sentence brings me back to the comments I heard growing up. “You’re fat, you’re ugly, you won’t go far or you’re really soft, how do you want us to do something with you? ‘ When we think about you that’s it, well, it hurts. “





I was able to free myself from it all

Similarly on the set of TF1, the companion of Nicolas Fleury could not restrain her tears at the end of her performance. Very benevolent, her partner then rushed to comfort her. Asked by Camille Combal who was trying to understand this pain which seems very deeply rooted in her, she replied: “I will say that these are all the traumas that I have been able to live as a woman, that I am not the only one to live and thanks to Christian I was able to free myself from all this. “

Victim of many criticisms on her appearance in her adolescence but also during her reign as Miss France, the pretty brunette – who was recently attacked in the middle of Paris – knew how to make this backbiting a force. “What matters is that I can share all the emotion I felt when I heard the title Body …“she indicates. The mission is amply successful!