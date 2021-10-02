Values ​​to follow Monday, October 4, 2021 on the Paris Stock Exchange

(AOF) – Argan

In the third quarter of 2021, Argan recorded rental income of 40.8 million euros, up 12% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Over the first nine months of its financial year, the French property company specializing in the development and rental of Premium warehouses thus recorded rental income of 117 million euros, up 10% over one year. “This strong 10% growth in rental income is explained by the full-year effect of 2020 deliveries as well as by the rents generated by the developments delivered since the start of the year,” explained Argan.

Bilendi

The specialist in data collection for market research and client engagement will publish (after market close) its results for the first half of the year.

Eurofins Scientific





The Delaware District Court ruled that the patent claimed in CareDx’s patent infringement case against Eurofins Viracor is invalid. Eurofins Viracor is pleased that the court has validated its arguments and rendered a judgment in its favor, faced with this challenge affecting the critical diagnostic tools for managing the risk of organ rejection, manufactured by the company.

Vinci

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, Vinci signed a share purchase agreement with an investment service provider on Friday. Under the terms of this agreement, the investment service provider will sell to Vinci, by the 25 October 2021 at the latest, a certain quantity of Vinci shares, up to a limit of 200 million euros, at a price average per share determined on the basis of market prices recorded throughout the term of the agreement, with a guaranteed discount.