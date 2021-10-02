VIDEO – “The Voice All Stars” – Jenifer devastated by the departure of Al.Hy: “I’m leaving the show”

THIS IS THE VOICE – The elimination of her protégé against Flo Malley during the Cross Battles upset the coach who almost sent everything out.

It was the talent that had marked her the most, all editions combined. Jenifer had a very bad experience with the elimination of Al.Hy this Saturday at the end of the Cross Battles, one of the most difficult events for both talent and coaches. Launched last year, this event folds the cards of the show, because all moves are allowed between the coaches who must imagine the best combinations to hope to send their proteges to the semi-finals.

Challenged by Jenifer who chose to send Al.Hy, Patrick Fori decided to bet on Flo Malley, the very first candidate to appear in the blind auditions during the first season. Very stressed before the test, Al.Hy chose to sing Life on Mars by David Bowie. “I find that she has everything it takes to be a great artist, even a great star. She is so pure and honest that there is nothing to touch up”, estimated his coach just before his performance.

On video The Voice All Stars – Al.Hy sings “Life on Mars” by David Bowie (Cross Battles)

For his part, Flo Malley bet on Alter ego by Jean-Louis Aubert. The talent chose to dedicate this title to his father, who lost his wife. If the two talents delivered a bluffing performance, the public decided to send Flo Malley to the semi-finals with 54.4% of the votes.

On video The Voice All Stars – Flo Malley sings “Alter Ego” by Jean-Louis Aubert (Cross battles)

“I’m shocked. I’m leaving the show. I’m not continuing”, Jenifer launches in shock. “Frankly, I’m a little confused. I admit … I absolutely should not react like that. But I am in the most total incomprehension. I am extremely disappointed”, she explains. “It is a battle that should not be done “, notes Florent Pagny.

VIDEO – “I was thrown in there like a sperm!” : Al.Hy returns in “The Voice All Stars”

Faced with the coach who is overwhelmed by emotion, Nikos Aliagas tries to calm her down. “We have fun, we play a game with artists”, launches the presenter. “We have fun, we all learn and what we feel is that we want to see you more”, he tells Al.Hy. “I will tell him a lot of things, but outside of this plateau”, concludes Jenifer devastated.

