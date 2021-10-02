VIDEO. Top 14 – 5th day: Stade Toulousain wins in Biarritz (17-11), thank you Antoine Dupont!

the essential

The scrum-half, who entered during the match, was the catalyst for the victorious “Rouge et Noir” in the Basque Country.

5 matches, 5 victories, and a leader’s position confirmed at the end of the 5th day of Top 14. The Stade Toulousain players won 17-11 this Saturday, October 2 afternoon. A success that the Haut-Garonnais had to go for, facing the Biarrots worn by their public. The entry of Antoine Dupont was decisive.

First period marked by many approximations and technical awkwardness. The Toulousains saw the lead on a small 3-0 after the first 40 minutes, thanks to a penalty from Ramos.

The start of the second period is to the advantage of the Basques, who put pressure on the champions of France. 3-3 (45th, penalty from Herron) then 6-3 for Biarritz (57th, drop from Herron).





The rest, it is signed “Antoine Dupont”. The scrum-half, elected at the start of the week best player of the Top 14, came into play in the 52nd minute to replace Alexi Balès. He has, almost on his own, turned the tide of the game.

Chapter 1: in the 58th, opening on a marvelous cross pass, the path of the test to Tim Nanai-Williams.

Chapter 2: in the 60th, a fake pass allows him to put everyone in the wind, and to spin alone flatten in the Basque in-goal. 17-6 for the Stadium, in two strokes of genius from Dupont.

An advantage that Toulouse then have the mission of keeping reduced to 14 against 15: Joe Tekori, for his return (missed), is excluded on a red card for a high tackle on Romain Ruffenach.

In numerical superiority, the Biarrots reduce the gap on the scoreboard by Vincent Martin, who manages to cross the line in the corner. The Stadium only leads by 6 points, 3 minutes from the end. A gap that the champions of France managed to maintain to afford a 5th success in 5 inaugural Top 14 matches.

Next match for Toulouse: Saturday October 9, reception of Pau (5 p.m.).