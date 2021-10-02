Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey: Birthday watered with Alessandra Ambrosio, not chilly!

Until then, Paris Fashion Week keeps all its promises! Vincent Cassel regained its fervor. Accompanied by his wife Tina Kunakey, the 54-year-old actor toasted a centenary and met many top models, including the irresistible and little chilly Alessandra Ambrosio …

100 years is worth celebrating! Vogue Paris took advantage of Fashion Week to celebrate his own. The magazine blew out its candles on Friday evening (October 1, 2021) at the Palais Galliera. Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey, seen a few days earlier at the opening of the exhibition Thierry Mugler: Couturissime then at the Isabel Marant parade, attended the prestigious birthday party.





At the Palais Galliera, Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey extended their Friday evening fashion, which began with the Valentino fashion show a few hours earlier. The couple were joined by many personalities, including Alessandra Ambrosio. The Brazilian bombshell arrived at the museum on Avenue Pierre 1er in Serbia (in the 16th arrondissement), wearing a black jacket over the shoulders, a black bra and a white skirt slit on the thigh left. A daring choice in the face of today’s weather. It was raining heavily in Paris.

Alessandra Ambrosio was not the only guest of the 100 years of Vogue Paris to brave the unfavorable climate! Irina Shayk ignored the 12 degrees of the Parisian thermometer and put on a striped jacket and oversize Maison Margiela, 20 years old (from the autumn-winter 2001 collection by Belgian designer Martin Margiela). A black bodysuit and sandals completed her evening look.