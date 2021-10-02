Volcano in the Canaries: a new lava flow, very liquid, is heading towards the ocean

A new massive and very liquid lava flow occurred this Friday, on the Spanish island of La Palma, where the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted almost two weeks ago.

According to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), this new flow began around 2:30 am (3:30 am in France), after the appearance of a new mouth deemed “very effusive” on the side of Cumbre Vieja, in the archipelago of the Canaries, off the northwest coast of Africa.

Aerial videos uploaded by IGME and the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) showed an impressive river of glowing lava making its way through charred-looking soil.

The regional government of the Canary Islands announced that this new flow tended, this Friday evening, to join the main flow, which continued to flow into the Atlantic Ocean, forming a vast platform of smoking magma in contact with the sea. .

According to the authorities of La Palma, the area of ​​this lava advance – which reached the ocean overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday after several days of slow progression – now exceeds 20 hectares. And it continues to grow.

80 million cubic meters of magma

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which left no deaths or injuries, evacuated about 6,000 of the island’s 85,000 inhabitants and caused extensive damage. According to the European geospatial measurement system Copernicus, a thousand buildings were affected by the eruption, of which 870 were completely destroyed. Some 246 hectares have also been covered by lava.



In total, the Cumbre Vieja has released “80 million cubic meters of magma” since it erupted on September 19, said the president of the regional government of the Canaries, Ángel Víctor Torres, during a conference of hurry. According to him, this is double what was emitted in 1971 by the neighboring Teneguía volcano in twice as long.

In order to prevent poisoning, a 3.5-kilometer-radius safety perimeter and a two-nautical-mile maritime exclusion zone were set up where the lava joined the ocean. The island authorities have also asked residents of several neighborhoods to stay sealed at home.

VIDEO. In the Canaries, the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew its lava into the ocean

In recent hours, the concentration of sulfur dioxide has increased in Tazacorte, the village closest to where lava flows into the ocean, while ash particles have increased in density throughout the area. . According to the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, the air quality was not of concern.