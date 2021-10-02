Volkswagen suspected of cheating again

While Volkswagen has not yet emerged from the fallout from Dieselgate, the group could well fall under the scope of a new polluting emissions scandal. In 2015, the manufacturer admitted to using software allowing bypass emissions and pollution tests, showing clean results that could not be repeated in real conditions. And today a new business could well put this scandal back in the spotlight.

EGR valves deactivated too often

In Austria, consumers noted that EGR valves (allowing exhaust gas recirculation and lower NOx emissions) are decommissioned by car software under certain conditions. In particular, the EGR valves are deactivated when the outdoor temperature is below 15 ° C or above 33 ° C, or when the car is driving at over 1000 m altitude. Conditions often met, in Austria as elsewhere. In winter, in France, the EGR valves would therefore hardly ever be in operation, according to the work of Austrian associations.

Based on this observation, theAdvocate General of the European Court of Justice, Athanasios Rantos, considers that this device can be assimilated to software to circumvent emission tests. In its conclusions, which you can consult here, the presence of this software is an attempt to preserve the EGR valve. However, the preservation of this organ is not done in thepurpose of engine protection “Against damage or accident and for the safe operation of the vehicle”, which would allow Volkswagen to justify its presence.





Future trials in Europe?

In short, do we have the right to a new scandal for Volkswagen ? In practice, it is much less black and white than Dieselgate. Indeed, the whole matter rests on the qualification of this software: is it used to protect the engine for safety reasons, to limit the wear of the part, or to improve the performances outside the test conditions?

The report of the Advocate General of the Court simply specifies that, in his opinion, this device may allow Volkswagen customers to cancel the sale. But it will be up to the local associations to initiate legal processes, and to face the lawyers of Volkswagen who will probably be keen to highlight the ambiguity of the objective of this software for deactivating the EGR valve.

Source: Reuters

Read also :