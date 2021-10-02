Vueling at Paris-Orly: 32 new connections to 10 countries this winter

The low cost spanish Vueling announces a new program of flights toParis-Orly airport following the decision of the European Commission to grant it 18 pairs of slots sold by Air France in return for French state aid.

She will add to her winter program 32 new direct routes to 10 countries which will start from November 2 and which will be added to the 20 already established at Paris airport – a total of 52 connections, 4 of which are awaiting confirmation. In addition to strengthening links to Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Denmark, Vueling will for the first time launch direct flights from its Paris-Orly base to Germany, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Morocco and Malta.

New links by country

Spain

Vueling will include five new destinations in its winter program with the airports of Jerez, Asturias, Santander, Granada and Zaragoza. This brings the number of direct connections to Spain to 20, taking into account the 15 destinations already on sale for the 2021-2022 winter season: Barcelona, ​​Menorca, Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Madrid, Bilbao, Santiago, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

Italy

From Paris-Orly airport, five new connections will be launched to Italy to the airports of Milan (Bergamo), Bologna, Turin, Genoa and Bari, in addition to the three airports already served by Rome (Fiumicino) , Florence and Milan (Malpensa).

UK

Vueling will provide six new direct connections from Paris-Orly to Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and Belfast airports. With the existing flight between the French airport and London-Gatwick), it will operate 7 direct routes.

Denmark

Vueling will operate a new route to Billund in addition to its existing link to Copenhagen.

Other European countries, Morocco and Malta

The new flight program for this winter at Paris-Orly airport will include connections to countries that have never been operated from Paris airport by Vueling. These are Germany, with three new routes to Hamburg, Leipzig and Nuremberg; Norway, with a new route to Bergen; Sweden, with two new routes to Gothenburg and Stockholm; Ireland, with two new routes to Dublin and Cork; Morocco, with two new routes to Agadir and Tangier; and finally Malta.

Low cost airline of IAG group, Vueling has been present in France since 2004, the year of its launch. The leading airline in terms of capacity between Spain and France, it is currently present in six French airports. In addition to Paris-Orly, it operates from the airports of Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Nice.





