Vueling will serve two Moroccan cities from Paris-Orly

In all, 52 new direct routes including 20 established at Paris-Orly airport will be served as part of the winter program of the low cost Spanish from November 2, reports Air Journal. For the very first time, Vueling will link Agadir and Tangier (Morocco), Hamburg, Leipzig and Nuremberg (Germany), Bergen (Norway), Gothenburg and Stockholm (Sweden), Dublin and Cork (Ireland) and Malta to Paris airport. -Orly.

The Spanish company plans to launch five new connections from Paris-Orly airport to Italy to the airports of Milan (Bergamo), Bologna, Turin, Genoa and Bari, which will be added to the three airports already served by Rome. (Fiumicino), Florence and Milan (Malpensa), it is specified.

Vueling will launch six new direct connections from Paris-Orly to Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and Belfast airports. With the existing flight between the French airport and London-Gatwick), the number of routes has reached 7. The low cost Spanish will operate flights to a new route, Billund (Denmark). It already serves Copenhagen.

The Spanish company also plans to launch 20 direct connections to Spain, including five new ones with the airports of Jerez, Asturias, Santander, Granada and Zaragoza for the winter season 2021-2022. The other 15 destinations are: Barcelona, ​​Menorca, Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Madrid, Bilbao, Santiago, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.