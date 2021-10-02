Wall Street ends up sharply, Merck supports the trend



WALL STREET FINDS A CLEAR RISE

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange finished sharply higher on Friday, supported by cheap purchases and the news of positive first results from a COVID-19 treatment developed by pharmaceutical giant Merck.

The Dow Jones Index gained 1.43%, or 482.54 points, to 34,326.46 points.

The larger S & P-500 rose 49.5 points, or 1.15%, to 4,357.04 points.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 118.12 points (0.82%) to 14,566.70 points.

This good session compensates for the losses recorded during the week and can be explained by cheap purchases.

“September has played its traditional role in cooling the market and possibly presenting a buying opportunity,” commented Peter Cardillo, chief economist for markets at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.





Over the past week, according to provisional data, the S&P lost 2.21%, the Dow 1.35% and the Nasdaq recorded with -3.2% its largest weekly decline since the end of February.

On the macroeconomic front, the household income and expenditure figures published an hour before the opening showed better than expected consumption in August, but the July statistics were revised downwards; inflation accelerated in accordance with consensus.

At values, Merck jumped 8.37% after saying its experimental molnupiravir treatment for COVID-19 reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death in patients at high risk of developing by about 50%. disease, according to preliminary results from a clinical trial.

The news provided “another reason for optimism,” said Peter Cardillo. “This reduces the threat of the virus and obviously means more people are going to go back to work, and spend.”

This news has notably benefited the values ​​of air transport, tourism and leisure.

On the front of American policy, the risk of a “shutdown” is for the moment ruled out but the threat of the debt ceiling continues to loom and the budget plans of the Biden administration remain blocked in Congress. The US president went to Capitol Hill on Friday to discuss with the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party who are divided on the subject.

(French version Jean-Stéphane Brosse)