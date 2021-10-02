“We were locked underground for several days in a row” … Mélanie Maudran recounts the extreme conditions of the shoot

Mélanie Maudran is the heroine of the TV movie Murders in Mulhouse , to see this Saturday, October 2 on France 3. A fiction whose shooting benefited from complicated weather conditions, which add to the atmosphere of the story.

The collection Murders at …, which will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary on France 3 with a surprise, is back from Saturday, October 2. After proposing The Mysteries of the Gendarmerie School the previous week, the channel returned to its regional thrillers. This time, direction Mulhouse with a survey in which Melanie Maudran and François-David Cardonnel, the former Koh-Lanta candidate who became an actor, play a sister and a brother. The actress, heroine of the France 2 soap opera Such a great sun, unveils behind the scenes of the shooting of Murders in Mulhouse.

Murders in Mulhouse, a complicated shoot due to weather conditions

Télé-Loisirs: Your character has a lot of heated discussions with his brother, played by François-David Cardonnel. What relationship did you have on the set?

Melanie Maudran : His brother is indeed unbearable, he sticks his nose everywhere and they have not spoken to each other for several years. With François-David Cardonnel, we found a fairly tender fraternal relationship. We were messing around, it was happening, and we had a good laugh. We were also united in the cold! We were all dressed quite lightly because, when we did the costume fittings in September 2020, three weeks before the shoot, we didn’t think the temperature would drop like that. We ended up high in the mountains and in the Northeast and the temperatures suddenly dropped as we were shooting the scenes outdoors. We were frozen, with the cold, the wind, the snow. Sometimes at the top of the mountain, there was so much fog that you couldn’t see three meters away. I couldn’t see the cameras and we played to the sound of our voices. We got along but we didn’t see each other.

Isn’t it too complicated to shoot in these conditions?





Lately, I had mostly had to adapt to running in the heat, which is not easy either with the clothes that stick, the makeup that runs. There, in the bitter cold, we had difficulty in articulating and warming up. But that makes things more realistic, it served the TV movie. This foggy side, with the scenes in the mines, adds to the atmosphere. I who am Breton, I discovered this region that I did not know. I discovered an atmosphere loaded with strong and authentic things. We also collaborated a lot with the minors, who participate in all the beatings in the TV movie. We spent time with them in the mines, which was not a comfort zone for me as we were locked underground for days in a row. Two of them, Jean and Maurice accompanied us throughout the filming. They told us about their life spent underground. They still talk about it with stars in their eyes, with emotion and especially with a smile. They are like brothers, and it’s extraordinary to think that a few years ago they were still there, underground.

Will Mélanie Maudran shoot a new Murders at … ?

Would you like to continue exploring the police registry? With other TV movies from the collection Murders at ?

Yes I love that ! My character is called Lieutenant Sandra Bauer, maybe she is from Jack Bauer’s family (she laughs)? I am completely open to continue these adventures. I would like to tour the regions like this.

It’s very different from what you do in Such a great sun …

That’s what I love about this job, it allows you to travel. Without it, I would never have been to this mine. I love that it allows you to travel, geographically first and then with the people you meet. Each meeting is a journey, something that makes us move forward and grow.

With your recurring character in Such a great sun, do you sometimes feel the need to “look elsewhere” so as not to get bored?

It is very complementary. I am lucky to have a regular character, and to be part of the time with a series. But it’s ideal to also be able to feed on other adventures and encounters.