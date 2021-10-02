what happened between Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar? (VIDEOS) – RT in French

The tea towel burns between Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar. The first accuses the second of having made threatening remarks towards him, on the plateau of Touche not at my post. The comedian is offended that he is attributed a reference to Samuel Paty.

“I will never allow myself to be defamed, insulted and threatened by a thug […] Belattar [s’est tourné] towards me threateningly and [a] says: “Those who participated in the ascent of Zemmour, they will have to pay him”. What do I have to do ? Engage police protection? Do you know how it can end? It can end very badly, ”declared Eric Naulleau on October 1 on the set of Don’t touch my phone (TPMP).

The disgust expressed here by the polemic columnist follows a heated exchange that had opposed him the day before, on the same television set, to the comedian Yassine Belattar – humorist who according to Point, would prepare to attempt the presidential adventure in the event that the right-wing polemicist Eric Zemmour presented himself. Yassine Belattar, in the wake of the television show, had added a layer on social networks by affirming in a short video, hilarious, that his interlocutor had “cracked like a history-geo teacher”.

Notably, Eric Naulleau deleted on October 2 a series of tweets in which he denounced what he considered to be “a reference to the unfortunate Samuel Paty”.





In the same vein, during the virulent exchange which had just taken place on TPMP on September 30, the MEP of the National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella, also present on the set, had warned the comedian about the phenomenon of threats and intimidation preceding the beheading of Samuel Paty on October 16, 2020.

Whether they call themselves “comedians” or not, launch fatwas, place targets on the front lines of adversaries, these are the methods of any militant Islamist. Support for Eric Naulleau, still threatened this evening by this not funny and dangerous clown that is Yassine Belattar. pic.twitter.com/cIyNSYX43O – Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) October 1, 2021

Yassine Belattar raises complaints

On his Instagram account, Yassine Belattar for his part shared on October 2 two stories : one showing a publication of the media jeanmarcmorandini.com, according to which Eric Naulleau “affirmed[é] that the “comedian” launched a “fatwa” against him in the image of what was done against Samuel Paty “; the other amount a publication of Figaro attributing to the comedian a reference to Samuel Paty.

Yassine Belattar embellished these stories of the word “complaint”, thus implying legal actions.