What is the mysterious “long Covid”, to which doctors are still looking for an answer?

If the recognition of patients suffering from “long covid” is now established, doctors around the world are still seeking to identify the cause (s) of this specific disease.

The Covid-19 crisis still poses a threat. The “long Covid”, which cause symptoms for months, begin to be better defined but a great vagueness remains on their real nature.

“More must be done for research on long-term Covid and for patients who have it,” summed up Swiss doctor Myssam Nehme at a conference organized by the Pasteur Institute at the end of September.

Like other researchers around the world, Myssam Nehme is working to better define the reality of long Covid, that is to say the persistence of symptoms in a patient affected months earlier by Covid-19.

Light forms not spared

Very quickly after the start of the health crisis, last year, many patients testified that they remained reduced long after their illness: fatigue, difficulty in breathing, lasting loss of smell …

Today, the existence of such a phenomenon is the subject of a consensus. The majority of researchers and several health authorities recognize that lasting symptoms persist in some patients, including those with mild forms of Covid.

Myssam Nehme estimates, after a study of several hundred patients, that more than a third present at least one symptom seven, eight or nine months later.

Unclear where the symptoms come from

But this is only a starting point. It is therefore not known what can cause these symptoms to persist: is there a small amount of virus left in the body? Do organs retain damage, either linked to the virus itself, or to the immune reaction? Is there a purely psychological component?

To question the causes leads to another question. Is there a single long Covid? Or do we classify under the same term different realities, between patients with mild forms of Covid and others who have been struck by complications, to the point of being hospitalized, or even placed in intensive care?

“The long Covid now means different things in different contexts and for different people”, advanced in August the American pulmonologist Adam Gaffney, in a column in the New York Times.

Adam Gaffney, who doesn’t deny the need to take every patient with long-term symptoms seriously, fears a form of media scare. Faced with the diversity of cases qualified as long Covid, he expresses doubts about the existence of a pathology only linked to the coronavirus infection.

A specificity of Covid-19?

However, in recent weeks, several studies have been going in the direction of a specificity of the Covid. Unlike studies quickly carried out at the start of the pandemic, they compare the frequency of symptoms with patients who have not been ill or have been affected by other pathologies.





This is particularly the case of a study published at the end of September in the journal PLOS One by a British team. From data collected on nearly 300,000 patients, she notes that the typical symptoms of long Covid are more frequent in former Covid-19 patients than in those with seasonal flu.

This “suggests that their origin could be in part linked to an infection with SARS-Cov-2”, the virus causing Covid, the study suggests.

However, it remains difficult to conclude since the study finds a wide variety of symptoms, depending on the severity of the original disease and the age of the patients.

What are the risks for children?

In this last respect, one question is particularly sensitive. How threatened are children by a long Covid?

The answer can change the way of understanding the urgency of vaccinating the youngest. They have almost no risk of developing a severe form of Covid but a long form could also be disabling.

Will the anti-Covid vaccine soon be indicated in 5-11 year olds? In any case, the Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories are working in this direction. They have just published the partial results of a study carried out on 4,500 children between 6 months and 11 years old in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain. In this publication, 2,268 participants were vaccinated. Two doses were injected 21 days apart. Each was 10 micrograms, which is a lower dose than used for those over 12 (30 micrograms).

But, again, some researchers warn against alarmism. A meta-analysis published at the end of September in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, based on about fifteen previous studies, estimates that these often suffer from bias and inflate the frequency of long Covid in the youngest.

“The real risk is probably closer to one in a hundred than one in seven, a figure often quoted,” said one of the main authors, pediatric researcher Nigel Curtis, on Twitter.

He nevertheless recalls that such a proportion, however small it may be, always represents many cases and requires thinking about how to properly treat them.