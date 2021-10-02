Wheat prices climbed again on Friday

• AFP

Wheat prices climbed to their six-week high in Chicago on Friday, corn prices continued to rise while soybeans retreated, still responding to US farm reports released the day before.

“THESeptember’s quarterly reports on stocks and small grains (like wheat) released neutral numbers for corn, bearish for soybeans but bullish for wheat, ”CHS analysts summarized.

“We are still reacting to Thursday’s reports” from the Department of Agriculture (USDA), “which notably showed a final wheat production and stocks well below expectations Dan Cekander of DC Analysis explained.

The price of wheat thus concluded at its highest since August 16, these levels flirting with highs more reached for nine years.

the dollar, a bit lower on Friday, also “helped prices a bit, but investors mainly reacted to the fundamentals” of grain supply and demand, Dan Cekander suggested.

A slightly weaker dollar is good for American exports.





In the wake of that of wheat, the corn price remained positive, also supported by unwelcome rains in the west which somewhat slowed down the harvest in the region.

the soybean price has remained in the red, still weighed down by a surprise report which showed that oilseed stocks and production were much higher than expected.

Another factor of decline, the purchases of soybeans by China have been disappointing in recent weeks, noted Dan Cekander.

The exports should pick up more strongly next week as the grain elevators, damaged by the passage ofhurricane Ida in Louisiana at the end of August, will take full office, added the analyst.

the bushel of wheat (about 27 kg) for delivery in December closed up 4.10% to 7.5525 dollars against 7.2550 dollars the day before.

the bushel of corn (about 25 kg) for delivery in December ended at $ 5.4150 against $ 5.3675, 0.88% higher than Thursday at close.

the bushel of soybeans (about 27 kg) for delivery in November closed at $ 12.4650 against $ 12.56 down 0.75%.

To monitor changes in the prices of agricultural commodities, log on to the agricultural markets of Terre-net.fr

© All reproduction rights reserved – Contact Terre-net