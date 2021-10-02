Who is Yohann Thenaisie, the winner of My thesis in 180 seconds?

Posted on Oct 1, 2021, 12:52 PMUpdated Oct 1, 2021, 1:37 PM

Since he was 4 years old, Yohann Thenaisie has been doing theater. Over the years, he has been introduced to improvisation, musical comedy, buffooning, clowning, cinema … In short, he is used to going on stage. But this September 30, 2021, his time on the boards, in Paris, had a particular stake. His challenge: to sum up three years of research in three minutes as part of the international final of “My thesis in 180 seconds”.

This competition allows doctoral students and young researchers to present their research project in French and in simple terms to an uninitiated audience. In total, 24 finalists from all over the Francophonie competed during this 8e editing. And it was he, a Frenchman living in Switzerland, who won the day.

The title of his thesis? “Implementation of an adaptive deep brain stimulation protocol targeting walking disorders in Parkinson’s disease. ” In other words, his research consists of “Connecting the brains of people with Parkinson’s to artificial intelligence to help them walk better”, summarizes the PhD student with the slender silhouette.

For this fan of scientific popularization, taking part in this competition has a particular interest: “Seeing in the eyes of the people to whom I am explaining my thesis the amazement that I too had when I started it. “

Budding Scientist

Whoever grew up in Saint-Branchs, a village near Tours, has been passionate about science since childhood. When he was little he liked to experiment with chemistry kits, read Science & Life junior and handle microscopes. On the education side, he says he was “The nerd who puts himself in the front row”. Son of veterinarians, he followed their path. “My parents did a bac S, a prep and a high school. I did the same afterwards. I am a pure product of social determinism ”, he explains.

After three years of preparatory class in Poitiers, he joined the Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon in biology. In 2017, he moved to Lausanne to complete a year of specialization in neuroprosthetics at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale.

Why go to our Swiss neighbors? “There is a very large center of neuroprosthetics there with excellent professors worldwide”, he says. A year later, he began his thesis at the University of Lausanne. And decides, in 2020, to try his luck in the eloquence contest.

A “simple” recipe to apply!

At the time of his performance, he knows his text inside out. Nothing is left to chance. “The gestures are worked on, the gaze too, he explains, dressed all in black, except for white suspenders. The Swiss doctoral students were very well supported by the University of Lausanne and the Western Switzerland University Conference. The preparation was done with actors, professional scientific communicators, graphic designers, journalists, sophrologists… ”





The key to its success? “I follow a recipe: I start with a hook to interest people, I appeal to emotion and then hold scientific facts. I use a metaphor to convey complicated scientific messages in a form that is accessible to the public. I’m telling a story. And at the end, I close the subject with a message of hope ”, he enlightens.

Life-size role-playing games

He admits that his passion for the theater has helped him a lot: “Being on stage is a test but it is more familiar to me than to other candidates. “ Because after his days in the laboratory, the doctoral student spends his evenings doing theater.

Its weekends are occupied by life-size role-playing games. The concept ? “Immerse yourself in a character and experience something out of time, with ten or twenty people, without an audience. These are crazy experiences, among the most intense of my life ”, he enthuses. He says he has thus ” lived “ in the future in spaceships, in the Middle Ages or during the occupation of WWII.

The jury’s first prize was awarded to him by Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.CPU / CNRS

His victory in the competition allows him to pocket 1,500 euros. Beyond this sum, he hopes that it will “Will bring opportunities in scientific mediation”, he smiles. Because once his thesis is defended in 2022, he would like to devote himself to popularization. How? ‘Or’ What ? He has several ideas in mind: “With science journalism, creating TV shows or being a teacher”, he lists. Or “By creating immersive experiences that would combine theater and science”. Not surprising.