why Beijing is stepping up the pressure

MAINTENANCE – Beijing sent 39 military planes to fly over Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Saturday, forcing Taipei to take off in turn. Researcher Antoine Bondaz sheds light on Xi Jinping’s attrition strategy.

The tension has further increased between Beijing and Taipei in the Strait of Formosa after an already difficult day on Friday. On Saturday, the Chinese Air Force sent 39 planes to the record-breaking Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), forcing the island-state to take off its own aircraft to order them to leave. Among the Chinese aircraft: a nuclear capable H-6 bomber. Already Friday, 38 incursions had been recorded beating the record of 28 incursions in one day last June. Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, these incursions have continued to increase in intensity, however the scale of Friday’s operation led Taiwan to protest vigorously: “China has been belligerent and undermined regional peace while engaging in numerous acts of intimidationPrime Minister Su Tseng-chang said. Why is Beijing showing muscles like this? What are its objectives