why Garou does not want to come back in The Voice!

The singer Garou has definitely turned the page The Voice. In an interview, he explains why we will not see him again in the red chair of the TF1 show.
If Jenifer, Florent Pagny, Zazie and Mika have agreed to return to their coach chair The Voice in the version All-Stars, singer Garou who participated in seasons 1, 2, 3 and 5, would not have liked to join this anniversary show. “The Voice, it’s really over “ for him, as he lets our colleagues in the magazine know Cine TV Review. However, many of his talents returned to try their luck.
“I made a promise to myself to stop The Voice “
“I would like to see extracts, because there are a lot of my old talents, indicated Garou. But as a coach, I gave. I did The Voice four times in France and two years in Quebec. After that, I made a promise to myself to quit. When it gets too calculated, it doesn’t amuse me anymore. I like spontaneity. The first two years were fabulous. Everything was new, authentic. Afterwards, I get bad when it’s too organized. I should be offered another challenge “. Since leaving The Voice, Garou returned to Canada where he built a new life in the middle of the forest.
A new life for Garou far from The Voice
“For 5 years, I have been much more at home in Quebec, I really needed to go back there, i needed nature, need to do other things too! I have an old wood salvage company, lots of things I touch! “ , has explained Garou on the TV news RTL Belgium. I have lots of projects, I make my maple syrup on my own, I know it’s cliché… Cutting trees, I invigorate the forest, we build things… ” Corn Garou didn’t completely drop the music either, obviously: “We renovated a barn! It’s an old barn that was going to fall, that we renovated to make a studio! So it’s a pleasure to invite my family!”. The singer is also soon going on tour in France and Belgium.