why the actress needs a residence permit to live in France

Amanda Lear’s life rhymes with mystery. At over 75 years old – her age remains an eternal enigma – the actress still surprises her little world. Guest of On remakes the TV on RTL, the former muse of Salvador Dali reveals that she never had French nationality, even though she was married to a French man and that she made the major part of his career in France. As a result, the facilitator now needs a residence permit in order to be able to live there. “Being of British nationality, when I married a Frenchman, I did not consider it necessary to convert, let’s say, because anyway we lived in France, there was the common market, the European Union …”, she explains in front of Eric Dussart.





Amanda Lear does not hesitate to point the finger at the limits of Brexit which has added borders where there were none. “We didn’t care,” she thunders. And to assert: “No one needed a passport to go to England, Spain or Italy. And then, overnight, the British said: ‘No, us, it’s over.’ In France, there are thousands of brave Englishmen who have been living there for years, who pay taxes, who have a residence and who, suddenly, need a residence permit. It is insane! “. Amanda Lear then attacks the policy of Boris Johnson. “It is in the process of sinking England. There, they no longer have gasoline, it’s dramatic,” she denounces.

