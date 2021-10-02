will the increases be for after the presidential election?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that gas prices would be blocked until April. But will prices increase after this period?

THE QUESTION. This Thursday on TF1, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that he would “block gas prices ” until April thanks to a “Tariff shield”. “We have to manage a bump” exceptional gas prices this winter, explained the Prime Minister. Friday, regulated gas prices must indeed increase by 12.8% – “The last increase”, Jean Castex promised – after soaring 25% this summer under pressure from global markets. This “Bump” prices are expected to fade in the spring. “In April, prices will plummet”, with the return of sunny days, forecasts Jean Castex.

Read alsoGas surge: not all French people will be protected

But the end of the tariff shield“Coincides with the dates of the presidential elections, in April 2022. The various oppositions see it as a windfall and denounce the measures”electoralists“. On the right, the president of the group The Republicans in the Senate, particularly deplores on his Twitter profile that “the increases, it will be for after“. What is it?

CHECKS. The Prime Minister