Wispeed SUV1000 test: a lively and enduring electric scooter

Despite everything, even folded in on itself, the SUV1000 occupies a significant volume. The non-folding handles and the set high enough make the machine difficult to fit in a small apartment or in the trunk of a car. The 18 kg of the scooter is also not ideal for trips that include public transport.

The Wispeed SUV1000 folds very easily. All you have to do is operate the small lever at the base of the stem to tilt it towards the deck. A hook then secures the stem to the rear fender. The reverse maneuver is just as simple. The red hook can also be used to hang a bag; practical if you go shopping on an electric scooter.

The screen of the Wispeed SUV1000 clearly shows the essential information: instantaneous speed, distance traveled, battery level, headlights on and cruise control activation. Its brightness is sufficient so that it remains readable even in direct sunlight. The headlights at the front and at the rear are present, as required by law. The front light illuminates correctly, but is not sufficient in the absence of public lighting at night. The rear light comes on more intensely when braking.

When starting up, the SUV1000 screen asks you to enter an unlock code. The 3-digit code is defined at the first start using the + and – keys. A good way to stop a possible thief or prevent a child from going for a walk without being authorized. Another good point for this electric scooter, it has a ring welded to the frame allowing to pass a lock. A feature forgotten by many models on the market.

The grips are covered with an eye-catching rubber, but uncomfortable on long journeys. The small pimples present on its surface end up being unpleasant. The brake levers for their part fall perfectly under the fingers, while the accelerator takes place under the thumb of the right hand. The mechanical bell, now compulsory in France, is present on the left side and is easy to operate.

The Wispeed SUV1000 is intended more for long journeys on cycle paths than for chip jumps interspersed with public transport passages. However, the brand has not opted for a handlebars that are too wide. This one does not exceed 47 cm in width, in the average of the other handlebars thus. The Z8 Pro and its 59cm wide handlebars offer better stability, but its grips can be folded down. No doubt Wispeed preferred to limit the width of the handlebars so that it is not too bulky in the absence of a folding system.

It must be said that the SUV1000 plays it safe on this point by not offering to adjust the height of the handlebars. The latter rises to 103 cm above the deck, offering a position that will suit users between 1.70 and 1.90 m. The deck is wide (17cm) and long enough (50cm) to accommodate both legs, even when they are tall. The surface is covered with a rubber which ensures a good grip of the feet. This material is less catchy than a real grip when it is raining or the soles are wet, but it will wear less quickly. The bottom of the pants will stay dry thanks to the large mudguards placed on the two wheels.

The Wispeed SUV1000 is not a compact model, far from it. It displays generous dimensions that place it in the category of a Z8 Pro more than that of an E-Twow. The finishes offered by the French scooter are rather satisfactory overall. Only certain plastic parts clash a bit, like the accelerator or the rear fender. Nothing too bad though. Once the handlebars are assembled out of the box, we do not notice any play in the different parts of the machine.

The speed limit of 25 km / h imposed by French law on electric scooters curbs the interest of models with very powerful engines. By choosing a 320W (500W peak) motor, Wispeed seems to have made a reasonable choice. The SUV1000 offers 2 operating speeds. The first allows it to reach 16 km / h and the second goes up to 25 km / h. It lacks a slower speed that would restrict the machine to 5 or 6 km / h to meet the traffic requirements on the sidewalks, when this is authorized. One could argue that the dimensions of the Wispeed SUV1000 hardly lend themselves to such maneuvers, but the French scooter nevertheless shows great agility at low speed.

Either way, the SUV1000 is more suited to long, clear cycle paths than crowded pedestrian streets. It is lively enough to be pleasant to drive in built-up areas, with a 0 to 25 km / h achieved in 4 seconds. The start-up behavior, however, is a bit confusing. Sometimes it seems necessary to launch the scooter with a skate, sometimes it agrees to start at a standstill.

In practice, although the odometer displays a constant “25 km / h”, the real speed measured with the GPS is more between 23 and 24 km / h. The Wispeed SUV1000 is satisfactory in the hills and manages to maintain a very good pace. We were even pleasantly surprised to see it reach 21 km / h on a steep slope after stopping on the way up. When the accelerator is maintained for 10 seconds at the maximum speed of the machine, a speed regulator engages. You can then release the accelerator while continuing at cruising speed. This function comes in handy if you are driving long straight lines without obstacles. As soon as the journeys are more choppy, we can be surprised not to decelerate by releasing the trigger. It will be necessary to take the reflex to monitor this, because the function cannot be deactivated.

While many electric scooter models lose power significantly as the battery drains, the SUV1000 remains pretty much as swift from start to finish. A very good thing that makes it easy to trust the battery gauge displayed on the screen of the scooter. The Wispeed SUV1000 can count on 2 tires of 10 inches in diameter. What to offer a very good handling to the machine. The SUV1000 is therefore one of the most stable models we have tested. The other side of the coin is that tires can suffer from punctures and need to be re-inflated regularly. By choosing to place the engine in the rear wheel, Wispeed has made the choice of more controlled starts, but it is felt when crossing a curb. The weight on the back of the scooter is more difficult to lift.

Inflatable tires properly absorb small bumps in the road, but shock absorbers would have been welcome as a supplement for larger potholes. Comfort remains correct, but a Z8 Pro will offer much better comfort on all terrains.