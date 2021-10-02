Withings presents the ScanWatch Horizon, made for the deep end

Capable of detecting atrial fibrillation and respiratory disorders, this new connected watch from Withings is primarily intended for divers.

After releasing an analog connected watch, Withings returns to the wearable market. This time, the firm abandons everyday life to focus on athletes, and more particularly divers. With its stainless steel case waterproof up to 10 ATM (100 meters) and a Luminova coating for use even in the dark, the brand presented yesterday its Withings ScanWatch Horizon.





Inspired by iconic watch models “Diver”, the ScanWatch Horizon can adapt to all situations. In addition to being an excellent diving companion, the watch will also be able to integrate into the daily life of its users thanks to its diameter of 43 mm. On the functional side, we will find all the tools already offered by the brand, namely the measurement of atrial fibrillation, the ECG electrocardiogram monitoring, and the measurement of blood oxygenation (SpO2). Capable of detecting cardiac and respiratory anomalies, the ScanWatch Horizon thus helps prevent possible health problems, while monitoring the user’s activity and sleep.

Pricing and availability

Available at the price of € 499.95 on the brand’s official website and at most regular retailers, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is sold with a large mesh strap and a spare FKM strap. The watch case is available in 43 mm, and in blue or green. Tools needed to adjust the strap are also provided in the box.

